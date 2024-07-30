My favorite landmarks in France, aside from the markets and grocery stores, are the pharmacies – particularly the parapharmacies. Parapharmacies are often found within larger pharmacies or in stand-alone locations and stock a dizzying range of non-prescription beauty and wellness products, including high-quality cosmetics, sunscreens, shampoos, and perfumes.

I could easily spend half a day rummaging through the shelves, asking the pharmacists a million and one different questions about the best products to buy, and hunting out bargain items that are a fraction of the cost at home.

In big cities, I’ll always make a beeline for a Citypharma on the first day. This is my favorite pharmacy, particularly the multi-level branch in Saint-Germain because of its sheer size and the generally lower prices compared to other pharmacies. It often has discounts and two-for-one offers. However, the charm of independent pharmacies, especially in small towns and rural areas, cannot be overlooked.

Here, pharmacists often create their own lotions and potions, like scented hand creams and gentle soaps made from local products like lavender, olives and lemons. Little treasures you won't find anywhere else that make perfect souvenirs and mementos.

If you ever find yourself in France with some time to spare, visiting a pharmacy is a great way to kill time. Here are some of my favorite products that you'll usually find at most major retailers.

L:R: Lancaster Sun Perfect Sun Illuminating Cream, SPF 50; La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sun Protection SPF50+ Milk

Sunscreens

I'm ashamed to admit that I went through a phase where I didn't prioritize proper sunscreen. I'm too embarrassed to share the sun protection factor (SPF) I used to apply in the sun (I'm pretty sure you can't even sell sunscreen with SPF that low anymore...the shame!). And I can't pretend that I wasn't aware of the advice and warnings – they were everywhere, but I was an idiot. Now, I always make sure to prioritize sunscreen protection. That's why it's first on this list.

French pharmacies stock entire aisles with sun care products so you'll find something to suit you easily enough. I'm not a dermatologist, so I don't want to tell you what specific sunscreen to buy, but it goes without saying you should always aim for SPF 50. In French pharmacies, I stock up on Lancaster Sun Perfect Sun Illuminating Cream, SPF 50 because I really like the glow it gives my skin – it's like a face lotion and sunscreen in one. If you'd prefer something a little lighter, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sun Protection SPF50+ Milk (in the recyclable 250ml tub) offers heavy-duty sun protection and is water-resistant, but feels light on the skin and is non-greasy.

Top row, L-R: Biafine Emulsion Cream; Homeoplasine; Embryolaise Lait Creme. Bottom row, L-R: Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream; Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water; La Roche-Posay Citaplast B5 Spray

Beauty and skincare

These aisles are where I really do some serious damage to my vacation budget; this is where I lose the run of myself. In the parapharmacies, you'll find a product for seemingly every sort of skin type and complaint but I'll keep it simple here. I don't want to recommend any targeted skincare products because you should only take that advice from a dermatologist or expert. Instead, I'm recommending the all-rounders that are generally suitable for most people.

Biafine Emulsion Cream or Acalmicine Emulsion: These products are pretty similar and work to soothe burns (kitchen and sun) and minor, non-infected wounds. I lean towards Biafine because it's easier to find and the packaging is bigger. I use it in the evening if I've spent too much time in the sun that day.

These products are pretty similar and work to soothe burns (kitchen and sun) and minor, non-infected wounds. I lean towards Biafine because it's easier to find and the packaging is bigger. I use it in the evening if I've spent too much time in the sun that day. Homeoplasine: It's like the French version of Vaseline, but I find it more hydrating on my chapped and parched lips, especially in winter. I also use it on dry elbows.

It's like the French version of Vaseline, but I find it more hydrating on my chapped and parched lips, especially in winter. I also use it on dry elbows. Embryolaise Lait Creme: My everyday facial moisturizer. It's hydrating but not too heavy, and it sits nicely under make-up like a primer.

My everyday facial moisturizer. It's hydrating but not too heavy, and it sits nicely under make-up like a primer. Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream: This is described as a protective and repairing cream, and it really feels like that on my skin. I use it on my face overnight, at least twice a week. It feels like a life-savior when my skin is dehydrated. I keep it in my carry-on when I'm flying and lather it all over my face. It's probably my Holy Grail product at this stage. If I were only able to buy one thing in a French pharmacy, it would be this.

This is described as a protective and repairing cream, and it really feels like that on my skin. I use it on my face overnight, at least twice a week. It feels like a life-savior when my skin is dehydrated. I keep it in my carry-on when I'm flying and lather it all over my face. It's probably my Holy Grail product at this stage. If I were only able to buy one thing in a French pharmacy, it would be this. Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water: I'm pretty sure Bioderma was the first brand to introduce micellar water as a make-up remover and it's still my favorite one by far. You can get this product in pharmacies worldwide by now but I was first introduced to it in France and can't resist picking up the travel-sized bottle when I'm there. My skin can be a bit sensitive at times and this never leaves it feeling tight when removing make-up. It's simple and gets the job done without any hassle.

I'm pretty sure Bioderma was the first brand to introduce micellar water as a make-up remover and it's still my favorite one by far. You can get this product in pharmacies worldwide by now but I was first introduced to it in France and can't resist picking up the travel-sized bottle when I'm there. My skin can be a bit sensitive at times and this never leaves it feeling tight when removing make-up. It's simple and gets the job done without any hassle. La Roche-Posay Citaplast B5 Spray: I keep seeing TikTok videos raving about the Caudalie Beauty Elixir as a must-buy when in France. I've tried it and it didn't work on my skin (which is why you should take skincare recommendations, even mine, with a pinch of salt – it's all so subjective). I much prefer the La Roche Posay Citaplast Spray, as it feels more soothing and hydrating on my skin. I spray it during the day if my skin is feeling parched. It's non-sticky so it works over makeup too, just be sure to spray with a light hand. This is also always in my carry-on during flights.

L-R: Klorane Eco-Friendly Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk; René Furterer Triphastic Conditioner; Minios Paris Detangling Mist; Le Petit Marseillais - Bio Coconut Shower Cream; Klorane Bébé Scented Water

Haircare and body

Klorane Eco-Friendly Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk: I hate dry shampoos. They make my hair feel dirty, which is the opposite of what they're supposed to do. However, sometimes they're handy, especially if you're coming off a long flight and need to spruce up. This is the lightest one I've used and doesn't leave any residue. I go for the eco-friendly bottle as it's a light powder and non-aerosol, which means you can control where you place it.

I hate dry shampoos. They make my hair feel dirty, which is the opposite of what they're supposed to do. However, sometimes they're handy, especially if you're coming off a long flight and need to spruce up. This is the lightest one I've used and doesn't leave any residue. I go for the eco-friendly bottle as it's a light powder and non-aerosol, which means you can control where you place it. René Furterer Triphastic Conditioner: This product is sold as helping with hair loss and while I haven't seen any evidence of that with my own hair, I love this conditioner as it leaves my hair feeling baby soft without weighing it down.

This product is sold as helping with hair loss and while I haven't seen any evidence of that with my own hair, I love this conditioner as it leaves my hair feeling baby soft without weighing it down. Minios Paris Detangling Mist: This is another Holy Grail product. It's a children's detangling hair mist but I use it on my adult hair when I get out of the shower, before blow drying. This is another product that leaves my hair soft but I also love the orange blossom scent. it's like perfume for hair.

This is another Holy Grail product. It's a children's detangling hair mist but I use it on my adult hair when I get out of the shower, before blow drying. This is another product that leaves my hair soft but I also love the orange blossom scent. it's like perfume for hair. Le Petit Marseillais - Bio Coconut Shower Cream: You can get this shower cream everywhere in France, even in supermarkets. It's pretty basic but I adore the coconut scent.

You can get this shower cream everywhere in France, even in supermarkets. It's pretty basic but I adore the coconut scent. Klorane Bébé Scented Water: In France (and in Spain) baby perfumes are pretty common. Even though it's marketed towards babies (including newborns), I love this fragrance for myself because the scent is clean and fresh. It's really delicate and alcohol-free too.

L-R: Marvis toothpaste; LEBON toothpaste

Dental