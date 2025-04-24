Shopping in Paris is so enjoyable in part due to the pleasure of popping in and out of the many markets and the beautiful boutiques that line postcard-pretty neighborhoods. But whether it is food, souvenirs or clothes you are seeking, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to have a seamless, comfortable shopping experience in Paris.

When entering an independent shop, always greet shopkeepers with a quick bonjour; otherwise, you may get the cold shoulder later. This is not necessary when walking into a mainstream store for a global brand but is applicable when sliding up to a cashier’s desk to pay. Exit with an equally quick merci (thank you) or au revoir (goodbye).

It’s recommended that you shop with your own reusable bag, as grocery stores and many retailers in Paris charge extra for bags. It’s also more environmentally friendly. And it’s a good idea to carry cash, since some vendors have a minimum sale policy before they’ll accept card payments.

Passage Jufforoy in the 9e. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

The best neighborhoods for shopping in Paris

St-Germain-des-Prés for quintessential Parisian fashion and fine art

One of the most elegant neighborhoods in Paris, St-Germain-des-Prés attracts many of the French brands that are favored among well-heeled Parisians. If you want to shop alongside chic locals, boutiques for the ready-to-wear fashion brands L’Appartement Sézane et Octobre Rive Gauche, Soeur, Pablo, Maje and the Kooples share the quietly classic but modern aesthetic that is typically Parisian. L’Habit Français is popular for mens- and womenswear that are designed and made in France. Understand that price points will be higher in this bourgeois part of Paris.

For high-end luxury shopping on the Left Bank (Rive Gauche), Le Bon Marché, the oldest department store in France, is the place where retail concepts like refunds and free delivery were born. Don’t forget to visit its separate gourmet food hall, La Grande Épicerie, on rue de Sèvres.

The neighborhood also attracts contemporary art buyers and antique collectors for its Carré Rive Gauche district, a collective of about 70 private galleries and antique shops stretched across half a dozen streets. If you’re in the market for a new original piece of artwork, head to rue de Beaune for door-to-door galleries along a picturesque streetscape.

Vintage books for sale at a stall on the Seine. EricBery/Shutterstock

The Latin Quarter for bibliophiles

Known as the intellectual heart of Paris, thanks to the Sorbonne, one of the oldest universities in Europe, the Latin Quarter naturally hosts some of the city’s best indie bookshops, both new and old, including the iconic Shakespeare and Company, the Abbey Bookshop, the beloved French chain Gibert Joseph and Hayaku, a Japanese manga store. Fun fact: The French are among the biggest consumers of manga in the world after the Japanese.

The upper quays along the Seine are also the site of Paris’ famous open-air booksellers, where you’ll find vintage first editions as well as souvenirs.

Shops in Le Marais. Amir Hamja for Lonely Planet

Le Marais for creative, fun and irreverent shopping

Arguably one of the best shopping areas of the city, Le Marais has a large concentration of concept stores as well as niche designer and indie fashion boutiques. The shopping experience in this neighborhood caters to all budgets, tastes and styles, from vintage stores and street fashion to high-end designers.

Le Marais boasts some of the best consignment shops in the city, too, such as Passion Luxe and Citizen Concept Store, which sell gently used luxury brands for a fraction of the price.

While the concept store Merci gets a lot of foot traffic among tourists and locals alike, don’t sleep on Fleux, a family of three home decor shops along rue Ste-Croix de la Bretonnerie; it sells all manner of fun decor and lifestyle goods you never knew you needed.

For fashion-forward shoppers, Dover Street Market is one of the newer concept stores, with brands such as Comme des Garçons, Rick Owens and Maison Margiela.

Also in the neighborhood is the BHV Marais department store, often described as the most Parisian department store in the city, with a hardware department in the basement and more accessible brands than its luxury counterparts.

The Golden Triangle and Faubourg St-Honoré for marquee brands

For high rollers with deep pockets, the obvious shopping destination is the Golden Triangle. Every major French luxury brand – Chanel, Chloé, Dior, Guerlain, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Cartier – is parked along this premium patch of real estate, bordered by the av des Champs-Élysées, av George V and av Montaigne. Rue du Faubourg St-Honoré is popular for luxury shopping.

Galeríes Lafayette. Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

Haussmann-Opéra for shopping in monumental spaces

Anchored by two of the city’s most legendary department stores, Galeríes Lafayette Haussmann and Printemps Haussmann, this area is considered the heart of the city’s shopping district. To visit Galeríes Lafayette is to visit a monumental, historic landmark, with its soaring stained glass dome and theatrical balconies. Be sure to visit the 8th-floor rooftop for a free panoramic view of the city and stop by the fine food emporium Le Gourmet across the street.

By comparison, Printemps lacks dramatic architectural features and may attract moderately less traffic among tourists, but the selection of brands is similar. It too has a rooftop terrace but only from spring to fall. Shoppers looking for mainstream brands are likely to find them in and around the neighborhood and along bd Haussmann.

Rue Montorgueil. Kate Devine for Lonely Planet

Les Halles for mainstream French and European brands

Historically a bustling wholesale market, described by French writer Émile Zola as the “belly of Paris,” this central area of the city now holds a multilevel underground shopping center, Westfield Forum Les Halles, where you’ll find major fashion and lifestyle brands.

It’s also home to one of the city’s most charming streetscapes, rue Montorgueil, a pedestrian street lined with cafes, independent greengrocers, cheesemongers, and wine and gourmet tea shops.

Canal St-Martin for trendy menswear and ethical, local fashion

This trendy neighborhood in the east part of Paris contains some of the most stylish menswear shopping within a small radius. Parisian menswear brand Walk in Paris has been known for its lazy-chic streetwear aesthetic since launching in 2013; its first shop opened in the 10e in 2022.

Other notable menswear stores in the area include the Next Door, Agnès B. Homme and Balibaris. Concept stores Centre Commercial, which stocks locally made, organic and fair-trade brands (it has the same owners as the sustainable French sneaker brand Veja), and Homecore are also sources for quality, modern menswear. Both sell womenswear, too.

In the same neighborhood, a few classic French womenswear brands – Marie Sixtine, Karl Marc John and A.P.C. Surplus – sell older collections at discount prices.

More noteworthy shopping districts

Other notable shopping destinations in the city include Place Vendôme, if your shopping list includes jewelry from brands such as Chopard and Cartier; Samaritaine, an LVMH-owned department store on the Right Bank (Rive Droite); and La Vallée Village, an outlet mall for luxury brands in Serris, 40 minutes outside Paris.

Fruit for sale on rue St-Paul. Kate Devine for Lonely Planet

Insider tips

Shop during sale seasons

There are two major sale seasons in France. The winter sale starts in January on the second Wednesday of the month, and the summer sale starts on the last Wednesday of June. Both seasons last for four weeks, and this is the best time to score good deals. The 2025 summer sale season runs from June 25 to July 22.

How to find outlet stores for top French brands

Some of the most popular French fashion and footwear brands have outlet stores in the city. If you see a shop window that has the word "stock" on it, that means you’ve stumbled upon an outlet version of the brand. On rue de Sévigné in Le Marais, outlets for Sandro and Claudie Pierlot sit side by side, and a Zadig & Voltaire is just a 10-minute walk away. Jonak is another French footwear brand, and it sells previous collections at discounted prices at its shop on bd de Sébastopol.

Look for the MOF label, guaranteeing artisanal, quality products

If you see an MOF sticker on a shop window, you can rest assured that the goods and services are produced by the best of the best. MOF is short for Meilleur Ouvrier de France, which means “Best Craftsperson of France.” To obtain this prestigious title, makers must demonstrate their skills and knowledge in a rigorous competition. The certification applies to a wide range of trades, including jewelers, shoemakers, clockmakers, florists and pastry chefs, chocolatiers, butchers and other food artisans.

The best pharmacy in Paris is not where you think it is

Though CityPharma on rue du Four in the 6e is most famous among tourists, the pharmacy in the basement of the Westfield Forum des Halles is the destination of choice for many Parisians for its sheer size, selection of products, deals and prices. Head here to stock up on a large selection of French beauty products.

Keep in mind that in France, nonprescription meds like pain relievers and antihistamines (such as Tylenol, Advil or Reactine) are literally over the counter and not on shelves at your free disposal. This means that you have to get in line and ask the pharmacist for these meds, which are stocked behind the counter.

Don’t squeeze the fruit at a farmers market

Refrain from helping yourself to produce at a farmers market. Often the fruit and vegetable vendor will pick and bag the products for you. They may also ask you when you plan to eat the item and proceed to squeeze a few fruits before picking out the one best suited to coincide with your day of consumption.

You should definitely carry reusable bags and cash, as there is sometimes a minimum spend for card payments.