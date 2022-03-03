The easygoing capital of Iceland, Reykjavík is one of the world's great destinations for families, and many of the highlights – both indoors and out – are suitable for all ages, whatever time of year you visit.



There are all sorts of cool things to do, so even the most rambunctious youngster can burn off energy in beautiful and safe surroundings. Whales, geothermal pools, great ice cream, Viking history and more await in this compact city that seems tailor-made for family exploration and enjoyment.

Reykjavík is a city of dramatic views, cozy cafes and quirky sights that are great for families. Boy Anupong/Getty Images

Is Reykjavík good for kids?

Famously family-oriented, Iceland offers a warm welcome to children of all ages from other parts of the globe. The entire country often feels like a magical island aimed specifically at kids – and young-at-heart adults too.

Reykjavík accommodates family travel particularly well. You're never far from a park or playground, and discounts for kids and families are common at attractions and on tours and public transport.

Family rooms are offered by hotels and you'll find high chairs, changing facilities and kids' menus in many restaurants. Public facilities make special accommodations for pregnant women and infants, and breastfeeding while out and about is never an issue.

People should travel with kids in the same manner they do at home, whether that means a scooter, carrier or pushchair. Just know that it can get cold and wet at any time of year so bring appropriate clothing.



The Perlan Nature Museum in Reykjavík offers an easy introduction to Iceland's natural wonders. Egill Bjarnason for Lonely Planet

Where is best in Reykjavík for kids

The area known as Old Reykjavík is exactly what its name implies – it's the compact historic center of the city. It's tightly packed with sights, museums and cozy cafes. Nearby, the Old Harbor is the place to hop on a boat to see puffins and whales in Faxaflói bay. Stroll the waterfront to find fun places to eat and get ice cream.

Elsewhere, you can enjoy neat views of the city and fringing mountains from the Perlan Nature Museum, hear the clanging of church bells and visit brash but colorful tourist attractions such Aurora Reykjavík, where you can get the lowdown on those mysterious green lights that appear in the night sky from September to April.

Older kids looking for a cool Icelandic vibe will love Laugavegur, the main shopping street. Here – and on narrow side streets – they'll find designer duds, secondhand stuff, cool music, fun gifts and lots of other cool gear.

The Laugardalslaug pool complex is a great place for kids to let off steam in Reykjavík. Alamy

Best things to do in Reykjavík with babies and toddlers

Plunge into Laugardalslaug

There are more ways to get wet at Laugardalslaug then you can count. Reykjavík's top choice for public swimming and soaking, this vast bathing complex boasts Olympic-sized swimming pools, naturally warm hot pots, a thrilling 86m-long water slide and a whole lot more.

Babies can splash with you while older kids and teens safely roam and play around the complex. Just remember that all swimmers must shower completely with soap (and no swimsuit) before entering the pools. The Nauthólsvík Geothermal Beach to the south of Reykjavík's small domestic airport is also worth a visit (entry is free from May to August).



Pet a goat, drive a dozer

Like a fun fair for kids, the Reykjavík Park & Zoo is not your typical zoological park with animals dragged in from around the world. Rather, it stars the friendly critters you'll find in the Icelandic countryside, whether in the wild or on farms. Look for goats, bunnies and very photogenic Icelandic horses.

Elsewhere, you'll find a bevy of delights aimed at younger kids such as tiny boats, tiny bulldozers and tiny cars. Best of all, entry is free for kids aged 5 and under.

Puffins can be easily spotted on boat tours to the islands off Reykjavík's Old Harbor. Getty Images

Best things to do in Reykjavík with kids

Meet a playful puffin

Few can resist the anthropomorphic charms of Iceland's puffins, and even if tots can't manage that mouthful of an adjective, they do know puffins are cute! While puffins can often be spotted on longer whale-watching tours, there are trips geared specifically toward spying these orange-beaked charmers.

A boat ride of less than 15 minutes will let kids of all ages enjoy watching the antics of puffins on the tiny islands near the Old Harbor – Puffin Express is a top operator. Afterward, there are myriad opportunities to buy every youngster's favorite Iceland souvenir: A plush toy puffin.

Unleash your inner Viking

Kids will love hearing the crash of axes and the screams of the conquered at the melodramatic and unashamedly touristy Saga Museum in the Old Harbor. Lifelike figures and special effects take visitors through 17 key moments in Icelandic history, bringing the nation's famous sagas (historical stories) to life. Vikings and Celts arrive, great leaders emerge, tragedies unfold and a nation is born. Best of all, everyone gets to dress up in Viking garb to nab the perfect selfie.

Lose yourself in chocolate

A great indoor option for days when the skies open up, and even for days when they don't, Reykjavík's Omnom Chocolate has a shop inside its Old Harbor factory that would be the envy of Willy Wonka. Called the Omnomsphere, it's the place to come for wild ice cream creations and extravagant chocolate treats, all made in-house.



Whale-watching trips make for a fun-filled family day out from Reykjavík. Egill Bjarnason for Lonely Planet

Best things to do in Reykjavík with teenagers and tweenagers

Listen to Icelandic tunes at the source

Iceland's edgy music scene has sailed around the world, exerting an influence far from these shores thanks to musicians such as Sigur Rós, Björk, Kaleo, Laufey and Of Monsters and Men. Teens can soak up their offbeat tunes and discover many more at old-school music stores such as 12 Tónar (which also hosts live music), Smekkleysa (home of famed Bad Taste records) and Lucky Records, to name just a few top spots.



Go on a whale-watching tour

Nearly two dozen species of whales frequent the waters immediately off Reykjavík, which means boat tours from the Old Harbour don't take long to reach them. Huge humpbacks are among the most common visitors to Faxaflói bay and everyone gasps when one bursts from the water in a huge, splashing breech.

Once back ashore, Whales of Iceland has stunning displays of life-size models of these giants so you can appreciate their true size, usually mostly hidden underwater.

Explore Viðey Island

Just offshore and reachable via a brief ferry ride, Viðey Island in Kollafjörður Bay is a great day trip for older kids. Expect questions about the unusual scent in the air (from wild caraway plants), then watch them trot off to discover the public art dotted around this small island (including Yoko Ono's Imagine Peace Tower). Further afield, kids can explore an abandoned monastery and an old fishing village. Covering just 1.6 sq km (0.6 sq miles), it's a beautiful place with trails ideally suited to hiking and biking (cycles can be rented on arrival).

The hot pools at Nautholsvik Geothermal Beach will fascinate kids at any time of year. Shutterstock

Planning Tips

Know that summer is a variable concept in Iceland: the days may be long thanks to the northerly latitude, but temperatures can be cool compared to what people usually associate with a balmy July elsewhere in the northern hemisphere.

Winters are dark and cold and it can rain at any time of year so bring waterproofs and lots of layers for kids. And comfy shoes and socks are a must as the city is great for walking, which is the best way to get around the center, although public buses pick up the slack.

With so many thrilling sights and wildlife close encounters, it's a good idea to equip kids with their own cameras to capture memories of their adventures. However, note that photos are not allowed in swimming pool changing rooms or inside most public pools.