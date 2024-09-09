This couple shifted their lives from Ireland to France and opened a guesthouse. Here's how it went.

Many of us dream about moving to another country at some point for the love of finer food, better weather, and a more laid-back lifestyle. But how realistic is it? Could you pack up your family, rethink your work, plonk it all in another country and start again?

Someone who has done just that is Deirdre McGlone. She realized her dream and relocated her life and family to the Lot region in Southwest France.

Deirdre and Marc wanted to move somewhere with a more laid-back pace of life. Le Moulin sur Célé

Her journey to France started on a cold February night in 2020, when she and her husband Marc sat by the fire at their home in Donegal, Ireland, browsing property websites in France. A video of a centuries-old mill in the Lot region popped up on their search, and within a few weeks, they were the proud owners of Le Moulin sur Célé.

“It was the video that kept coming up in our random search – as though Le Moulin was looking for us,” Deirdre recalls. “All that we ever dreamed of in a house was there – a most beautiful building set in private grounds with a river at the bottom of the garden. The swimming pool stood out, too, as a big attraction.”

The decision to make the move seemed almost instinctive. “I think the lightbulb moment was when we instantly felt that this could be both our new home from home and the beginning of a new project, a new chapter,” Deirdre says. “The realization that our dream of moving to France was now a real possibility.”

The swimming pool was a standout feature of the property when they saw it online. Le Moulin sur Célé

Was it really that easy? “We didn’t hire an estate agent or visit any other properties,” she confesses. “This is the place that we chose, or maybe it chose us, to write the next chapter of our story.”

So what was her story? Deirdre and her Swiss husband Marc had a background in hospitality and sold their hotel in Donegal in 2019 after 30 years. They were ready for a change of scene: “We were hoping that someday we would find a small property in France where we could continue our passion for hospitality and tourism.”

Having holidayed over the years in France, the relaxed way of life was a big draw for the couple. “The French appreciate simple, timeless pleasures – good quality food, fine wine, and even the musicality and flair of the language is attractive. My fluency level is continuously improving but there are times when I get ‘French Freeze’ and the words don’t come easy,” Deirdre says.

Coming from Ireland, the weather was certainly a draw. “Here the winters are mild, spring and autumn are generally warm and the summer is hot (other than the odd heatwave, not unbearably hot). The big plus is that we can eat outdoors most of the year, feeling close to nature.” And the rain? “When it rains, it rains! Once or twice a year, there are floods when the river beside Le Moulin rises. Thankfully, our buildings are on a high elevation so it doesn’t impact us too much.”

Deirdre and Marc worked with local builders to restore the original features to their centuries-old mill. Le Moulin sur Célé

Le Moulin sur Célé was originally an old mill dating back over 260 years. The main house was built in 1880 and is a classic example of traditional, rural Lot heritage – think pointed stone walls, oak beams, large stone fireplaces, a sloped roof and a dovecote tower. Deirdre and Marc engaged local artisan builders who used traditional methods to lovingly restore the building’s original features.

Today the converted mill house and tower is a luxury rental villa. The accommodation’s appeal is wide; this summer it proved a big hit with multi-generational families booking for a week at a time. Cycling groups love coming here in the shoulder season, Deirdre says and explore the Lot region by bike, using Le Moulin as their base. “We already have a number of bookings for food & wine breaks and hiking holidays.”

The rich country cooking associated with the region is also a stand-out draw; think Quercy lamb, foie gras, magret and confit of duck, cured meat, cheese, chestnuts, walnuts, prunes, saffron and truffles. The region is home to turreted châteaux and medieval villages, but Deirdre says the Lot region is not overly touristy. Due to the clean air in "Quercy's Black Triangle,” the night skies are clear and perfect for stargazers.

Marc and Deirdre live in a cottage on the grounds, which has plenty of room for their three children, who are attending universities in Europe.

“We love France and the lifestyle it gives us. Our project at Le Moulin has been like a fresh start; it has allowed us to keep busy, but not too busy. We're loving life in the slightly slower lane. Our new motto in life is ‘Pleasure, not pressure’”.