The City of Roses may not be as dirt-cheap as it once was, but Portland can still be a bargain if you’re flexible and scrappy. Accommodations are the biggest expense, as they tend to run high and are somewhat unavoidable; there just aren’t many budget options within the city center. But you can usually make up for it in other areas by finding low-cost entertainment, food and drink – and searching out those deals is sometimes its own great adventure.

Here are our best tips for getting the most out of Portland on a budget.

Daily costs

Hostel dorm bed: US$40-60

Hotel double room: US$125-175

Self-catering apartment (eg Airbnb): US$70-150

Public transportation ticket: US$2.50

Cappuccino: US$5-6

Sandwich: US$10-14

Dinner for two: US$60-100

Pint of IPA: US$7

Average daily cost: US$150-250

The MAX light-rail train from the airport will zip you closer to your destination, saving you time and money. Bob Pool/Shutterstock

Take MAX light-rail into town from the airport

Even if the light-rail train doesn’t go all the way to where you’re staying, you’ll save a bunch on an Uber or Lyft the rest of the way if you spend the US$2.50 to hop the red line into town first. Figure out (or ask) where the nearest light-rail station is and go from there. And if you can get the rest of the way by bus, even better as you can use the same ticket you already bought for the train.

Get around town the low-budget way

An all-day transit ticket on Trimet buses and light-rail costs $5. With that, you can hop on and off buses and trains (and the Portland Streetcar) all day long, to your heart’s content. Pick a bus line that goes through an interesting area and ride its entire route – a winning plan for a rainy day. If the weather is nicer, opt for an e-bike from Biketown or an electric scooter from Lime to get around inexpensively.

If you’re traveling by car, consider an airport hotel

When you’re traveling with your own wheels in Portland, you’ll eventually need someplace to put them. Many hotels in the city center charge upwards of US$40 a night for parking. Some Airbnb rentals have street parking for free, but it’s not always safe to leave a car on the street overnight. If you’re not picky about unique character and charm in your accommodations, consider a chain hotel near the airport – most of them have free (or cheap) secure parking for hotel guests. They tend to be more affordable than city center hotels, too.

Food cart pods are an inexpensive way to eat out and make sure everyone is happy. Hrach Hovhannisyan/Shutterstock

Eat at food cart pods

This one’s a no-brainer, but not just for budgetary reasons. Portland’s food carts are not only much-less-expensive than most restaurants, they are also where you’ll find some of the best, most ambitious, and most diverse cuisine in the city. Most food cart pods have covered picnic table-style seating as well as at least one adult-beverages cart, so you’re not missing out by skipping a sit-down restaurant. Plus, if you’re dining with a large, indecisive party, no one is under pressure to choose the restaurant, and everyone can find something to their taste.

Socialize on two wheels

A lot of fun can be had in Portland on a bicycle. From June through August, look for bicycle-centric events through Pedalpalooza and Bike Summer. These are usually free and lively – and sometimes include donuts. It’s a great way to see all corners of the city, meet new people, and get out and about without spending lots of money. If you need a bicycle, you can rent one from several local bike shops or download the Biketown app and find one to borrow.

Check out open-mic, live music and comedy nights in Portland for low-cost entertainment. Tada Images/Shutterstock

Catch live music or comedy for the price of a drink

Several bars and clubs around town have free live music on certain nights of the week. At the stylish Rontoms, most shows are free on Sundays. Laurelthirst Public House has free matinee shows by great local folk and bluegrass musicians during happy hour most nights. Pick up a free copy of alt-weekly Willamette Week for listings, or take a look at local event sites like EverOut for some ideas.

There are also a lot of free or cheap open-mic comedy nights around town, most days of the week. Good places to check out include Helium and Al’s Den in the McMenamins Crystal Hotel.

Go bargain hunting where the locals go

Portlanders love thrift shopping, whether the target is vintage fashion, furniture or kitschy knickknacks. You don’t have to buy anything to enjoy browsing, but you might just happen upon a treasure. There are worthy vintage stores in most neighborhoods around town, but some good places to start are Memory Den and ReRun.

If it’s outdoor gear you’re in the market for, you can often find incredible deals on nearly-new equipment, shoes and clothing in places like the used-gear basement of Next Adventure or the REI Re/Supply shop.

Book a campsite instead of a hotel

If you have the gear and the appetite for the outdoors, you can spend a lot of nights in a campground near Portland for the amount you’d pay for one hotel room. Car camping can be a great way to experience the city – you can swoop in, do Portland, then stay somewhere Portland-adjacent but quiet, serene and affordable. Nearby campgrounds to try include Oxbow Regional Park, Eagle Creek Campground in the Columbia River Gorge, and Trillium Campground on Mt Hood.

Do your big-ticket shopping while you travel

It may sound counterintuitive to shop in order to save money, but here’s the thing: Portland (like the rest of the state) has no sales tax. So if there are things you were planning to buy anyway, and you live in a state that does charge a sales tax, you might save a chunk of change if you buy it here. As a bonus, you’ll have a reason to explore some of the city’s fun shopping districts, from downtown’s Pioneer Place mall to the boutiques of Northwest and the Pearl District.

Pick up souvenirs and gifts from local creators at the Portland Saturday Market. iStock

Make the most of the markets

Shop for groceries and support local food producers at farmers markets in different parts of town all week. Combine browsing for arts and crafts with people-watching at Saturday Market or Portland Flea over the weekend, or do some community-supportive shopping at Come Thru Market, where you can buy products from Black and Indigenous makers and farmers.

Replace dinner with happy hour

If you’re willing to dine a little early, you can score excellent meals for a fraction of the normal cost by eating during happy hour in bars and pubs. This usually means 4pm to 6pm, although some places also have a late-night one from 10pm to midnight. Menus are limited but cheap – sometimes, it’s a list of what the place does best, and drink prices are usually a few dollars off.