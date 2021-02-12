Once upon a time, Portland, Oregon was considered a budget destination. Yet as its stature has grown, costs have, too – and today it’s easy to splurge at the city’s fabulous restaurants, hotels and boutiques.

Luckily, there are still plenty of free (or almost-free) things to do here, and most of them don’t require much if any advance planning. Here are 10 of my favorites.

1. Get a new perspective on the Eastbank Esplanade

The west bank of the Willamette River that runs through Portland has Tom McCall Waterfront Park –and the east bank has the Esplanade. This paved 1.5-mile path gives you a lovely panoramic view of downtown Portland’s distinctive skyline, from the West Hills to the Burnside and Hawthorne Bridges. Dotted with sculptures and other artworks, the Eastbank Esplanade is a great spot to wander with a cup of coffee to go or to pedal along by bicycle. Among other things, you’ll pass by the USS Blueback, a former navy submarine.

Local tip: If you continue south on the esplanade path, you reach pedestrian- and bicycle-only Tilikum Crossing Bridge, great for nighttime photos. The path continues southward as Springwater Corridor for about 3 miles to Sellwood, where you can cross a bridge to make a nice loop.

Sunset shots from the top of Mt Tabor are always picture-perfect. JPL Designs/Getty Images

2. Get a glamor shot of Portland from Mt Tabor

This dormant volcano in Southeast Portland, now a city park, draws hikers and joggers to its trails – and it truly shines in the golden hour. Hike up to the hilltop around twilight and you’ll have the makings of a postcard-perfect (or Insta-worthy) sunset shot of the glittering city framed by giant trees. Strategically placed benches let you bide your time as you wait for just the right light.

Local tip: Climb uphill via two sets of narrow stairs starting at SE 60th Ave, then past the reservoirs, for the best vantage point. Bonus: you’ll have gotten in your cardio for the day.

Powell’s is sheer heaven for bookworms. C Echeveste/Shutterstock

3. Browse new and old books at Powell’s

Yes, Powell’s City of Books is technically a store, and thus stays in business thanks to paying customers. Yet at this emporium – whose downtown location takes up a whole city block and has multiple themed rooms – browsing for hours is encouraged, with no purchase required. (Though that well-loved paperback will sure be tempting.) In the evenings, you might catch a reading (also free) by a new or best-selling author visiting the Pearl Room.

4. Gallery-hop and enjoy a glass of free wine on First Thursday

Whether you’re here for the art, the outfits, the crowd or (let’s be honest) the free wine, First Thursdays are the best time to take a wander through the galleries of the Pearl District. Streets are closed off, local musicians perform and artists hang around to talk about the work on display, providing a priceless ambiance that’s open to all.

While you’re in art-appreciation mode, stop by the Portland Art Museum, where admission is free from 10am to 7pm on First Thursdays.

Planning tip: The event lasts from 5–9pm on the first Thursday of each month. Parking during the event is nightmarish, so it’s best to use public transport.

Adjacent to downtown Portland, Forest Park is massive enough to feel like a wilderness. Sankar Raman/Getty Images

5. Take a hike in Forest Park

More than 5000 acres of deep woods adjacent to the center city, Forest Park provides endless opportunity for adventures. While free parking at trailheads is limited, you can reach most of them by public transit. Bring water and snacks and you can hike to your heart’s content through what feels like actual wilderness. Case in point: the Wildwood Trail, backbone of the trail network, stretches for 30 miles. Another popular route is Leif Erikson Drive, a favorite of trail runners.

Local tip: From the Lower Macleay parking lot and trailhead, you can hike to the “Witch’s Castle,” a stone cottage about a mile up the trail that makes a fun backdrop for photos.

6. View hyperlocal art on Last Thursday

The lowbrow, indie counterpart to First Thursday in the Pearl, the Alberta Arts District’s Last Thursday street festival is equally lively – but with much more neighborhood-y feel. Most of the art on display on the street as well as in the galleries is made by local artists, and most of the folks checking it out probably live around the corner. It’s a great (and cheap) way to immerse yourself in local culture.

Planning tip: Parking on Alberta St itself can be tough, but you can usually find street parking a block or two away. Alternately, use public buses to eliminate the hassle.

Portland’s Saturday Market (which also happens on Sundays) is always a lively scene. Shutterstock

7. Hunt for treasures at Saturday Market

The largest and longest-running open-air craft market in the US, Portland’s is home to hundreds of vendors, all of whom have been carefully selected to participate. You can easily spend hours wandering among the craft stalls, where locals hawk everything from clothing, jewelry and handmade accessories to art, knickknacks and home wares. Grab a bite from the many food carts and take in the antics of street performers while you chow down. This is truly one of the best places in Portland for people-watching.

Planning tip: Despite the name, the Saturday Market is open on Sundays, too.

8. Give yourself goosebumps at Lone Fir Cemetery

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Lone Fir Cemetery is a splendidly spooky garden-style resting place for some of the most influential figures in Portland’s history. With huge trees and a grid of gentle paved paths, plus ornate gravestones and mausoleums like the one built by the MacLeay family, Lone Fir is a lovely place for a serene walk. It’s cool in the summer, photogenic anytime of year and a good way to find a little peace and quiet in bustling Stumptown.

Public art appears all over town in Portland. Ron Southern/Shutterstock

9. Admire Portland’s vibrant street art

While you’re in the Alberta area, be sure to look at all the vivid murals on the buildings here. In fact, most neighborhoods have a striking collection of artfully enhanced walls, thanks in part to a group called the Portland Street Art Alliance, which commissions projects like this from local artists. For an example of what they do, take a look at the “Avenue of Murals,” along SE Madison Ave between the Willamette River and 2nd Ave. The Central Eastside Industrial District boasts a number of impressive murals, as does SE Division St. Make it a project to map out your collection of favorites.

Come May and June, roses abound at the International Rose Test Garden, free to visit. B Brown/Shutterstock

10. Stop and smell the roses at Washington Park

Occupying some 400 acres in the hills west of Portland, Washington Park is home to the International Rose Test Garden, where the city maintains 10,000 roses of all kinds. It’s a gorgeous place to wander around, and the views are hard to beat – but the real draw is getting a chance to see (and sniff) all those flowers, which start budding in April, and peak in June.

Planning tip: Since the park is large and hilly, get around with the free shuttle, which makes a loop every 15–30 minutes.