The first dude ranch was established in the South Dakota Badlands during the late 1800s. The concept was such a hit that these ranches began popping up across the West, allowing wealthy city folk to recreate frontier life for themselves and partake in simple pleasures like horseback riding, fishing and fresh air.

Today people visit dude ranches for the same reasons they did in the past: gorgeous scenery, outdoor activities and all-inclusive experiences. Basically, this is your chance to live like a character out of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone with a private chef, a stable of horses and your very own ranch. If that weren’t enough, some dude ranches even have amenities like full-service spas and private ski slopes.

We’ll have to wait until November of 2024 for the final episodes of the Yellowstone series, but in the meantime, dude ranches are here to satisfy your hankering for a taste of the West. It’s time to saddle up – whether you’re planning a family vacation, a group trip or a romantic getaway, this is what you need to know about dude ranches.

What is a dude ranch and why is it called that?

In the late 1800s, "dude" was a nickname for the city slickers who flocked to ranches to play cowboy, and the name stuck. Today, the terms "dude ranch" or "guest ranch" are used interchangeably to describe all-inclusive western-themed vacation properties, often found on working cattle ranches. This doesn’t mean you have to get your hands dirty, though. Modern dude ranches spoil you with so many activities you can have an amazing time without even riding a horse.

Each western state offers a unique dude ranch experience. AzmanL / Getty Images

What state is best for me?

There are dude ranches throughout the West waiting to host your western-themed getaway. The best state for your trip depends largely on your preferred weather and scenery.

Arizona

Arizona dude ranches are saturated with cactus and gorgeous desert landscapes. If you want to escape the cold, this is the place to come for sunny skies and winter temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s. In the summer, be prepared for hot, dry weather, with temperatures frequently exceeding 100° F.

If you’re thinking Arizona might be right for your trip, check out Tucson’s White Stallion Ranch. Guest rooms at this family-owned dude ranch feature western chic decor and private patios with views of the mountains, cactus gardens and horse corrals. Amenities include a pool, a full-service spa, sports courts, a theater, a game room, and activities like horseback riding, e-biking, shooting and rock climbing.

Montana

Montana is a playground of lush green meadows, dense forests, rivers and rugged mountain ranges. In summer, temperatures usually range from the mid-70s to mid-80s. Winters are cold and snowy, with average temperatures from the high teens to the 30s.

Montana dude ranches include The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough. Perhaps most famous for its luxury glamping tents, guests can also choose cabins or vacation homes. The green-o, the adults-only section of the resort, also offers treehouses and glass homes in the forest. Activities include horseback riding, a mountain bike course, ATV riding, art classes, sports clay shooting, fly fishing and a full-service spa. This is a great destination for foodies, with options like Chuckwagon dinners, multiple restaurants, or a dazzling 8-course meal every night for guests at the green-o.

Many dude ranches offer luxury experiences to compliment all those outdoor activities. Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

Wyoming

Buttes, mountain ranges and prairies make for jaw-dropping scenery at Wyoming dude ranches. In most of the state, summer temperatures are in the low 80s and mid 90s. In winter, expect snow and average temperatures of 5-18°F.

Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, offers a seasonal adults-only spa resort, a seasonal wingshooting and fishing lodge, and a year-round lodge and spa on their 30,000-acre property. In addition to shooting and fishing, activities include horseback riding, ATV tours, cattle drives, rock climbing, cooking classes, a spa and wellness experiences. The legendary culinary program here features a curated collection of restaurants, an onsite distillery and one of the world’s largest wine collections.

Colorado

Rugged mountain topography, alpine lakes and meadows of seasonal wildflowers woo visitors to Colorado dude ranches. In summer, temperatures are usually in the 70s and 80s, with cooler temperatures in higher elevations. In winter, average temperatures fluctuate from the low 20s to the mid-40s. High elevations see a great deal of snow.

Dude ranches in Colorado include C Lazy U Ranch, where guests choose between traditional lodge-style rooms or private cabins. Activities include horseback riding, fly fishing, a family-friendly summer rodeo, ziplining, trap shooting and a spa. Meals are inspired by the changing seasons and the flavors of the West; homemade bread, local cheese and favorites like lamb and aged beef pair perfectly with fine wine and craft cocktails.

What time of year is best for a dude ranch vacation?

Dude ranch rates function like hotel rates – they usually spike when bookings are in high demand. You’ll get the best prices in the off-season. Better rates may also be available on weekdays, as opposed to weekends, and dates when kids are in school.

Aside from price, the seasons affect the activities at dude ranches. If your heart is set on outdoor cookouts and river floats, you should probably avoid visiting Montana or Wyoming in winter. On the other hand, snow opens up new possibilities. The Resort at Paws Up offers winter activities like tubing, dog sledding or ice skating, and Brush Creek Ranch boasts a private ski mountain.

How far out do I need to book?

It’s a good idea to make your reservations six months in advance. Most dude ranches offer multiple accommodation options and booking early will help ensure your top pick is available. There may also be limited space for specific activities. That said, you might be able to snag a last-minute reservation so don’t be afraid to check.

Dude ranches are one-stop-shops for outdoor adventure. Xavier Arnau / Getty Images

What kinds of activities can I experience at dude ranches?

Although no two dude ranches are the same, you can usually expect a few core experiences. Horseback riding is always on offer, and it’s common to find activities like fly fishing, cattle herding, hiking, biking, kayaking and live music. At some dude ranches, you’ll even find full-service spas and wellness classes like yoga or sound bathing.

What is the food like?

Arrive hungry because dining is a key part of a dude ranch vacation. At smaller operations, meals are usually served family style. Often this translates to outdoor cookouts with delicious-yet-casual grub like burgers, cornbread and baked beans. Larger dude ranches tend to have multiple dining options, including fine-dining establishments focused on elevated ranch cuisine incorporating venison, bison, trout and locally grown produce.

Are dude ranches all-inclusive?

Most dude ranches are all-inclusive or offer packages including lodging, meals and basic activities. Some activities like spa treatments or river rafting might require an extra charge. Call or check the website before booking your trip to ensure you know exactly what to budget for and expect when you arrive.

Are dude ranches family-friendly?

A wide range of activities and unique settings make dude ranches ideal for a family vacation. Many dude ranches even offer kids clubs and supervised activities to give adults a little alone time to sneak away for a spa treatment or cocktail.

What is the etiquette I need to know at a dude ranch?

Dude ranch etiquette starts before you leave home. Most dude ranches provide a packing list to prepare you for your activities. If you show up for a trail ride in flip-flops, you’ll probably be turned away (or sent to the gift shop to purchase appropriate footwear). Follow the packing list to set yourself up for success.

It’s also important to check the tipping policy before you head to the dude ranch. The Resort at Paws Up is gratuity free and Brush Creek Lodge includes tips in the resort fee. Other dude ranches, like C Lazy U Ranch or White Stallion Ranch, provide folios at checkout for discretionary tips. If gratuities aren’t included, 15 to 20 percent of your package is appreciated. You can also tip wranglers and guides directly.

Timeliness is an important part of dude ranch etiquette. Arriving late to a group activity can disrupt the experience for other guests and create extra work for the guides. Even if you book a private experience, timeliness is essential since another party might be scheduled after your time slot.

The biggest rule at a dude ranch is simply to enjoy yourself. Trust us, it won’t be hard.