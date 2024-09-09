Try as you might, it’s hard to resist the allure of Hollywood. Sure, you’ve told your family and friends (and even yourself) your trip to Los Angeles is all about the art museums and culinary scene and hiking. But admit it: you’re a little curious about Tinseltown, too. Psst… you’re not alone. Plus, there’s no shame in exploring an industry that’s not only one of the city’s largest, but one that has helped make LA what it is – television.

So lean into that curiosity and get a front row seat to the show, quite literally. LA is home to the sets of dozens of talk shows, game shows, competition programs and sitcoms and they want you to stop by. Seriously. Live TV tapings happen regularly in the City of Angels, and the production companies are always looking to fill their studio audiences. Not only is attending a taping a classic LA experience, it’s free (and in at least one case you might even walk away with “a brand-new car!”).

Here’s how to live out your La La Land fantasies and be a member of a studio audience.

Sometimes TV show hosts will come out and connect with the audience before filming begins. Getty Images

Best shows to try and get into

Daytime talk shows, like The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk, are some of the best shows to try for since they air five times a week. For that same reason, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is another great one. If you’re not a night owl, don’t worry – though the late-night show airs at 11:35pm PT, it films much earlier, around 4:30pm.

Competition shows like American Idol, America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars also offer tickets to the public, but have more limited annual schedules. As for game shows, The Price is Right is one of the most thrilling to attend because it’s a rare one where audience members can become contestants (just picture hearing your name and those three magical words, “Come on down!”). Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have live studio audiences in LA, but contestants apply long in advance of filming. And finally, to witness scripted TV magic, head to the taping of a sitcom like Lopez vs Lopez, The Conners or Night Court.

When to travel to go to a taping

Most shows kick off a new season in the fall, so that’s a good time to visit if you want to have your pick of shows. Early spring is another good time for tapings, especially if you’re an American Idol fan.

How to score tickets

Snag free tickets online as far in advance as two months before filming. The shows mentioned above offer tickets through either 1iota or On Camera Audiences (just click on each show title). The talk shows usually list the guest for each day, so that may have sway in the date you choose.

One thing to note: admission isn’t guaranteed with a ticket. Most shows overbook, knowing not everyone will show up. But if everyone does show and you’re late, you may be turned away. So plan on arriving at least 30 minutes before the check-in deadline.

Tickets are usually oversubscribed so arrive early and join the queue with your ID ready. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

How to score same-day tickets

Your best bet is always to get tickets well in advance of a taping. However, if you’re feeling spontaneous, many shows do have a standby line they’ll pull from if spaces are available. Follow all the audience requirements just in case you’re able to snag a seat.

Audience requirements

Most shows have a minimum age requirement – either 16 or 18 in most cases. You’ll also be asked to bring a government ID with your birthdate visible (like a driver’s license or passport). Some shows, especially sitcoms, will also ask that you don’t bring a cell phone.

Best way to get there

Most shows are filmed in Burbank, Universal City, Pasadena, Studio City and Hollywood. If you’re staying on LA’s Westside, traffic can be rough getting to those locations, so plan ahead and build in extra time for parking. And speaking of parking, you’ll likely have to pay to stash your car in a nearby garage.

Feel the magic of American Idol by being part of the studio audience in Los Angeles. Eric McCandless/Getty Images

What to expect when you’re in the audience

Expect to be a cheerleader and genuinely mean it. Not only is it exciting to get a peek behind the scenes, but many productions also have a team member whose job is to hype up the crowd between takes.

If you’re at a talk show, the host will usually come out before filming starts to chat with the audience, too. But if you’re hoping to get an autograph, it’s highly unlikely. There usually isn’t time for individual meet-n-greets with audience members, as the whole taping will likely only last 60 to 90 minutes.

Sitcom tapings, however, are much longer (though they also don’t have autograph opportunities) and can last three hours or more because scenes are often reworked on the spot. Bring a book to read during any downtime as well as snacks, if production allows it.

What to wear to a taping

Studios are known for being cold (they overcompensate for all the heat radiating from the lights), so bring a light jacket or sweater. If you’re attending a talk show or game show that features views of the audience, they might ask you to avoid wearing any logos and stick to plain, bright clothes to make crowd shots look vibrant. Study your e-ticket for any dress code requirements.

See how small town America is recreated in one of the backlots on a studio tour. IVAN IVANOVICH DAN/Shutterstock

What to do if nothing’s filming

You can still experience TV magic even if your LA trip is during the off-season.The Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood can be cheesy at times (it’s narrated by a video version of Jimmy Fallon and does include some special effects), but it’s not just a tourist trap. You’ll get a peek at the backlots where big hits like Beverly Hills 90210, CSI and Knight Rider were filmed and where TV shows are still made today. Similarly, Warner Bros. offers a studio tour with access to backlots built to look like NYC (previously used to film ER and The Big Bang Theory) and small town America (used for Gilmore Girls and Pretty Little Liars). You can even snap a photo in front of the real fountain from the opening credits of Friends and hang out at the actual Central Perk set.