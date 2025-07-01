On the Caribbean island of Sint Eustatius (known locally as Statia), the past isn’t found in dusty books buried in some old library.

From centuries-old empty rum bottles and pieces of pottery found at the bottom of the sea to blue beads that were once a symbol of enslavement scattered around the 30-sq-km (11.5-sq-mile) island, the past is never too far from the present.

Located approximately 64km (40 miles) from Sint Maarten, this Dutch principality offers delightful treats to savor. Here’s our first-time guide to one of the Caribbean’s lesser-known islands.

A necklace of blue beads, once a symbol of enslavement in St Eustatius. Alicia Johnson/Lonely Planet

When should I go to Sint Eustatius?

Well, it is the Caribbean, so any day is the perfect time to visit Sint Eustatius. The average temperature sticks around 27°C (81°F), with rainy seasons kicking up in April, June and September.

Like all islands in the region, hurricane season typically runs from June to November. The last major hurricanes to hit Sint Eustatius were Irma and Maria in 2017. Booking travel insurance and keeping an eye on the weather forecast is your best defense.

When not thinking about the weather, the busiest – and most expensive – times on the island are tied to annual celebrations like Easter, highlighted by big picnics on the beach; Statia Day (November 16), commemorating the municipality's history; and Statia Carnival (July) with colorful costumes and island-wide parties.

Accommodations, flights, rental cars and taxis are at a premium here; remember, it's just 30 sq km.

How much time should I spend in Sint Eustatius?

Though most travelers opt to visit Sint Eustatius as a quick jaunt from the neighboring islands of St Kitts, Saba or Sint Maarten, spending some real time on the island (five days or more) provides ample opportunity to dig into the history, nature and culture of an island often bypassed or jammed into a multi-island visit.

Is it easy to get in and around Sint Eustatius?

There are two ways to get to Sint Eustatius – by air or by sea. It's a 45-minute ferry ride from St Kitts and a two-to-three-hour ferry from Sint Maarten. If you fly from Sint Maarten's Princess Juliana International Airport, that time drops to just 25 minutes.

Once you arrive, the best way to get around is by taxi or rental car. Work with your hotel to set up vehicle arrangements for pickup from the airport or dock, and to generally move around the island.

Golden Rock Resort, Sint Eustatius. StephanKogelman/Shutterstock

Where should I stay in Sint Eustatius?

Despite its size, Sint Eustatius offers a nice mix of accommodations around the island. Head to the Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort for a bit of luxury. The 40-acre, 75-room retreat is the island’s first eco-resort and boasts a 1858-sq-m (20,000-sq-ft) greenhouse supplies produce used by the eateries on site.

The 2240 solar panels nearly fully power the entire resort. There’s also a chicken hotel with close to 100 chickens that produce 20–40 eggs per day.

The Old Gin House, dating back to the 18th century, is located on the west side of Statia. The 20-room boutique hotel offers a private pool and sits right off the beach.

Tucked away in the central part of the island, the Quill Gardens Boutique Hotel is a place to disappear from it all.

The seven rooms on the property eliminate any crowd concerns and you can expect the utmost personal care from the staff.

Top things to do in Sint Eustatius

Go underwater at the incredible diving and snorkeling sites

Sint Eustatius’ calling card is the ocean. Its uniquely steep volcanic topography and deep shelves around the island make it a premier diving location for for first-time divers as well as experts.

The strict biodiversity regulations ensure that wildlife – like sea turtles, barracuda, stingrays, squirrel fish, and reefs – always thrive.

There are 36 dive sites around Sint Eustatius, including over a dozen 18th-century shipwrecks, a Taiwanese fishing vessel and natural formations due to volcanic activity from the dormant Quill. The two companies that handle diving on the island are Statia Divers by Golden Rock and Scubaqua.

Snorkeling isn't as robust as diving, but there's still ample opportunity to enjoy Sint Eustatius' underwater inhabitants. Depart from Oranjestad Bay (opposite Bay Path), where the water is calmer and there's no need to hire a boat.

Lonely Planet's Alicia Johnson on a hike up the Quill, Sint Eustatius' dormant volcano. Alicia Johnson/Lonely Planet

Hike the Quill, Sint Eustatius' dormant volcano

If a dormant volcano dominates the landscape, the least you can do is hike it. The Quill (or Mt Mazinga) is 601m (1972ft) above sea level and offers incredible views of Statia.

The hiking trail itself is moderate, with some steep inclines and uneven terrain. Hiking boots are fine, but you can get by with securely fastened and sturdy shoes. The tall trees provide lots of shade, but the heat will always be an issue. Make sure to take lots of water.

Reaching the crater takes anywhere from two to three hours (roundtrip), but the best spot is a clearing right before the path to the crater. On a clear day, you can spot the islands of Saba and St Kitts in the distance.

The trial is well-marked, so no guide is needed. A sign leading to the Quill hiking trailhead has a QR code that you must scan to pay a fee. The money goes towards trail maintenance.

My favorite thing to do in Sint Eustatius

Every Friday, just about everyone heads to the boardwalk in Oranjestad to relax, drink (2-for-1 deals at the Boardwalk Cafe), eat, listen to music and (sometimes) dance.

It’s one of those local events that’s becoming less common, particularly in the Caribbean, where so much centers around tourists and their comfort levels. In Statia, this night still feels like a special invite for non-Statians.

The vibe is mellow, with children running about, older folks sat at plastic tables and laughing, and musical stylings ranging from soca to Afrobeats to Whitney Houston.

Though things kick off at 7pm, the later you get there the better. The DJ really hits a stride at about 10:30pm. And if you’re lucky, you’ll find out where the after party is.

Diving at Anchor Point North, Sint Eustatius. Jonathan Bird/Getty Images

How much money do I need for Sint Eustatius?

Sint Eustatius' main currency is the US dollar. As a whole, things are slightly more expensive on the island, given its location and the difficulty of getting goods to the island. To help you budget, here are some of the costs you might encounter.

Night at a hotel: from $200; B&Bs start at around $150

Night at a resort: from $300 (breakfast and transfer for arrivals and departures, included)

Cup of coffee: $1.50–3

Avocado on toast: $14

Cocktail: $6–12

Dinner for two: $50–100

Diving excursion (two tanks): approx $180

Transport: $10 (taxis)

Don't plan to shop on Saturdays

Due to the large presence of Seventh-Day Adventists in the country, most businesses are closed on Saturdays, making downtown feel a little abandoned.

Immigration can be a slow process

An "only in Statia" experience: there’s only one immigration person on the island. If she’s not at the dock when you arrive via boat, you’ll be driven to the airport to get your passport stamped.

Alicia Johnson traveled to Sint Eustatius with support from Golden Rock Resort. Lonely Planet contributors do not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.