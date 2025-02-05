Everyone visits the skyscraper-filled center of Chicago, but don’t overlook nearby Lincoln Park and Old Town – two of Chicago’s oldest and most charming neighborhoods. Come here to discover Victorian architecture, urban nature, local history and Michelin-starred restaurants, all within easy reach of the Loop.

Find out the best things to see and do in Chicago’s Lincoln Park and Old Town with our neighborhood guide.

A bit of background

These two neighborhoods to the north of the central business district contain rare pieces of Chicago history, such as the Old Town church and the cottage in Lincoln Park that survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Lincoln Park and Old Town have expanded considerably since then. Today, visitors come to explore the city’s leading local history and nature museums, and check out Frank Sinatra’s favorite Chicago spot for baby back ribs. There’s also a free-to-visit public zoo, a sanctuary for migratory birds and a Victorian-era conservatory.

Anchored by DePaul University, Lincoln Park is a popular hub for college students and recent graduates. Its namesake park hugs the Lake Michigan shoreline, stretching north across Chicago neighborhoods that are filled with nuance, history and more than a few pleasant surprises. Music fans take note – the city’s leading reggae club and oldest blues club are nestled among them.

A park with a dreamy downtown view is just the start in Chicago's Lincoln Park. Oren Ravid/Shutterstock

Getting to and around Lincoln Park & Old Town

Lincoln Park and Old Town are north of downtown Chicago, but it’s easy to get here and around. Taking the Red Line on the L – Chicago’s famous elevated train system – is cheaper and simpler than taking a cab or rideshare. Get off at Clark/Division station for Old Town or Fullerton station for Lincoln Park.

Where to stay

Lincoln Park and Old Town have a wide selection of places to stay, from comfortable chain hotels to boutique getaways, cozy B&Bs and Airbnb apartments.

Save: Chicago Getaway Hostel, 616 W Arlington Pl

Within walking distance of the Lincoln Park Conservatory, this is a fun hostel where it’s easy to make friends; it’s an excellent base for bar-hopping.

Spend: Hotel Lincoln, 1816 N Clark St

A historic boutique hotel near the green Lincoln Park, with bohemian flair, small but stylish rooms, and a rooftop bar with a lake view.

Good for groups: Neighborhood Hotel, 2616 N Clark St

A hotel in an apartment-style property that seems tailor-made for group travel, families and extended stays.

Boutique stay: Villa D’Citta, 2230 N Halsted St

Feeling like an Italian villa in the country, Villa D’Citta mixes boutique hotel vibes with a stocked kitchen that’s available 24/7.

The Lincoln Park Conservatory is just one of many Chicago landmarks inside Lincoln Park. Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Lincoln Park & Old Town

There's plenty to see in these historic neighborhoods, so give yourself plenty of time to explore.



1. Stroll through Lincoln Park

Covering 1208 acres on the lakefront, Lincoln Park stretches north from its eponymous neighborhood to Edgewater, creating a lovely space for strolling. It's one of the most visited parks in the USA, and for good reason, as this much-appreciated urban green space is home to the Chicago History Museum, Lincoln Park Zoo, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Lincoln Park Conservatory.

The Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool brings a taste of Monet’s water lilies to the stretch of the park just south of Fullerton Ave. There’s also a soccer field, baseball fields, a driving range, beach volleyball courts and a monument honoring the park’s namesake, Abraham Lincoln. Local yoga studios host outdoor classes in the park during the summer, but it’s worth visiting at any time of year.

Planning tip: With kids in tow, Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the country’s oldest zoos. Founded in 1868, it’s free to visit and home to over 1000 animals from around the world. Visit during the winter holidays to see Zoo Lights, an expansive light show that requires a paid ticket.

2. Discover the story of the Great Chicago Fire at St Michael Church

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 forever changed the city. Thousands of buildings were destroyed, entire neighborhoods were decimated, and just seven structures survived, including St Michael Church, a Catholic place of worship on N Cleveland Ave, originally built to serve the neighborhood’s German and Luxembourger immigrant communities.

While neighboring structures were made of wood, this church, completed in 1869, was built with sturdy bricks. The fire ravaged its interior, but some exterior walls survived, allowing the congregation to rebuild. Swing by and consider Chicago’s resilient character in the face of adversity.

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is alive with butterflies. Ray Laskowitz for Lonely Planet

3. Frolic with butterflies at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Founded as the Chicago Academy of Scientists in 1857, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is today one of Chicago’s most family-friendly museums – and one of the most hands-on science museums in the country. It’s an excellent spot to teach kids about nature and you can see many species of migratory birds in North Pond, right beside the museum in Lincoln Park.

Butterflies are another lure. The museum has a 2700 sq ft greenhouse where 40 species of exotic butterflies fly freely among flowers and tropical trees. There’s also a nature trail and a wilderness walk designed to provide a taste of prairie, savanna and dune environments.

Planning tip: Kids can learn how caterpillars become butterflies and watch butterflies take flight for the first time every afternoon at 2pm. For more energetic fun, book a Saturday morning yoga class inside the museum’s butterfly haven or camp out at the nature museum overnight.

4. Listen to the blues at Kingston Mines

Opened in 1968, Kingston Mines is the largest and oldest continuously operating blues club in Chicago. Honoring the city’s rich blues history, live acts perform across two intimate stages four nights a week.

Junior Wells, Billy Branch, Magic Slim and Koko Taylor are just a few of the blues greats to have graced the stages here, but the venue also showcases up-and-coming talent. The on-site restaurant serves a New Orleans-inspired menu, with dishes such as blackened chicken, red beans and rice, catfish, rib tips and beignets (French-style doughnuts).

Planning tip: Located on N Halsted St, the club is open Thursday through Sunday – try to catch the open jam session from 5:30pm until 2am on Sundays.

Head to North Avenue Beach for sand with a spectacular city view. f11photo/Shutterstock

5. Enjoy a beach day at North Avenue Beach

Chicago’s oldest public beach opened in 1865, and this popular sandy stretch is still an excellent spot to sunbathe in front of views of the city's famous skyscrapers and Lake Michigan. It’s also home to a boat-inspired beach house that stands as an ode to the historic bathhouses that once lined the city’s shoreline.

Inside the beach house, you’ll find the summer hot spot Castaways Beach Club, and counters where you can rent kayaks, jet skis, beach chairs, umbrellas and bikes. It’s a lovely spot to cool off and go for a swim in Lake Michigan during the summer beach season.

Planning tip: If you’re here to swim, lifeguards are on duty at North Avenue Beach from 11am to 7pm from Memorial Day through to the Labor Day weekend.

6. Wander the tropics in winter at the Lincoln Park Conservatory

At the Lincoln Park Conservatory, you can stroll through an elegant Victorian-era glasshouse filled with ancient ferns, towering palms and fragrant tropical flowers. Regardless of when you visit Chicago, it’s always warm and green inside.

Two dozen types of palm trees share space with tropical fruit trees, an orchid garden and a collection of bromeliads – plants that can grow without soil and pull the water they need from the humidity in the air.

7. Experience a park worthy of The Wizard of Oz

If Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz had a favorite Chicago park, it would be this one. Oz Park, just west of Lincoln Park at the corner of W Webster Ave and N Larrabee St, was built as a homage to the famous Frank Baum book.

Baum was living in Humboldt Park, a few miles from this location, when his iconic children’s book was published in 1900. Stroll through this emerald escape and check out the statues of the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion, and Dorothy and her little dog, Toto.

Learn about everything from urban transport to Chicago communities at the Chicago History Museum. Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

8. Get a history lesson at the Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum can trace its history to 1856, and the present Lincoln Park premises have been open since 1930. The museum is home to the first passenger car that operated on the city’s elevated train system, a signed copy of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and a cane Charlie Chaplin used while filming in Chicago in the early 1900s.

To put it simply, this is the best place to delve into local history in Chicago, and learn more about how the Windy City continues to influence culture across the country and around the world.

Planning tip: The museum is located at the southwest corner of Lincoln Park. You can get here on the L – just get off at Clark/Division or Sedgwick.

9. Catch a show at Second City

There’s no better neighborhood for laughs than Old Town. Second City, the iconic comedy club and comedy school on N Wells St, opened in December 1959 and it has been churning out Saturday Night Live stars for decades. Tina Fey, Jim Belushi and Stephen Colbert are just a few of the comedians who have honed their craft on the stage here.

Planning tip: Second City hosts live standup every night of the week, as well as late-night improv shows on Fridays and Saturdays. Consider taking your vacation up a notch with a drop-in improv class, followed by dinner or drinks at the club’s onsite 1959 Kitchen & Bar.

The Twin Anchors restaurant in Old Town is a Chicago landmark. ChicagoPhotographer/Shutterstock

Where to eat and drink

You’ll find great eating and drinking spots in Chicago’s Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods, from brunch stops to speakeasy bars. Here are some of the best can’t-miss spots.

Small Cheval: Skip the line at ever-popular Au Cheval and have a burger and fries at this casual spinoff chain, with locations in Old Town and Lincoln Park.

Brunchery: This Lincoln Park deli on N Clark St has been a neighborhood brunch favorite for decades.

Athenian Room: Get huge portions of Greek food at affordable prices at this restaurant on W Webster Ave.

Galit: A Michelin-starred Middle Eastern restaurant on N Lincoln Ave, with a lively vibe and a menu made for sharing.

Wieners Circle: Like the Dick’s Last Resort chain of restaurants, this spot on N Clark St is known for serving up insults with every order. It also serves up excellent char dogs and cheddar fries.

Twin Anchors: It may not look like much from the outside, but this veteran restaurant and tavern was Frank Sinatra’s go-to spot for baby back ribs for decades. Founded in 1932, this dining landmark on N Sedgwick St even crops up in scenes from The Dark Knight and Return to Me .

Marge’s Still: Located at the corner of N Sedgwick St and W Menomonee St, legendary Marge's Still is one of the oldest taverns in Chicago; grab a gin and tonic and mull over the history of this former Prohibition-era speakeasy.

King of Cups: A stylish, dimly lit cocktail bar on N Lincoln Ave with fancy chandeliers and tarot card readings every night.

Wild Hare & Singing Armadillo Frog Sanctuary: Just a block north of Kingston Mines, this small but celebrated reggae venue packs a punch – especially during its Rum Punch Sunday brunches.

Red Lion Pub: An English pub on N Lincoln Ave that feels like a cozy home library with a well-stocked bar.

When to visit

Dotted with independent shops, bars and restaurants, Chicago’s Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods are worth visiting at any time of year, but avoiding the crowds is the key to a perfect day of sightseeing. Early mornings tend to be the best time to beat the lines at popular attractions, but the afternoons can be a good time to explore if you’re visiting on a weekday.

With walking, running and cycling trails, Lincoln Park is an ideal spot to begin or end a lakefront stroll, run or ride in every season, but wrap up warm in winter. As summer sets in, North Avenue Beach becomes a playground for sun seekers and fun seekers. Later, as the leaves change color in the fall, thousands of runners pass through as part of the Chicago Marathon, egged on by cheering crowds.

This article was adapted from the Lonely Planet Chicago guidebook, published in January 2025.