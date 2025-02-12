A land of rugged mountains, winding rivers, endless lakes and quaint mountain towns, Idaho is a paradise for people who love the outdoors. Spend time immersed in the state’s vast wilderness areas, exploring trails on foot (or bike in some areas), camping under the dark night skies, fishing for trout, soaking in hot springs, or rafting the state’s epic white water.

Adrenaline seekers with the requisite skills and experience will love taking a guided white water rafting trip on the state’s famous rivers and rapids. For quieter waters, go boating on one of the many lakes, including Lake Pend Oreille, the state’s largest. Soak in hot springs, or check out the state’s many waterfalls, including Shoshone Falls, which is over 200ft high. Bring your binoculars to watch wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, from grizzly bears to trumpeter swans, and explore Idaho’s array of parks and protected areas, including Craters of the Moon National Monument where astronauts trained. Idaho is also packed with winter outdoor fun, from skiing and snowboarding at resorts, to snowmobiling, snowshoeing, ice fishing, and more.

Explore Idaho’s towns and cities, with delicious restaurants and breweries, and fun festivals like Boise’s Treefort Music Festival which includes “forts” focusing on everything from comedy to yoga to drag. Idaho is also the country’s top potato growing state, producing around 13 billion pounds a year, so be sure to eat some spuds and stop by the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot.

Shoshone Falls, just one of Idaho's many superb natural wonders. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

When should I go to Idaho?

You can enjoy Idaho year-round, depending on the things you want to do. Summer is popular for outdoor activities like hiking or camping in the Sawtooths, fishing Henry’s Fork of the Snake River, wildlife watching near Island Park, kayaking or boating at Lake Coeur d’Alene, and more. In fall, you can do all this as well as take scenic drives to go leaf peeping and see colors change along routes like the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway. Winter is a favorite for skiing and snowboarding at places like Sun Valley Resort or Schweitzer Resort, as well as snowmobiling, snowshoeing and ice fishing, while spring and early summer brings prime waterfall watching (be sure to check out Shoshone Falls).

Weather can vary quite a bit by location and elevation, so keep an eye on the forecast and conditions, and remember that mountains (and roads on mountain passes) may have considerably different weather than the valleys below. Many roads – especially in national forests and parks – close seasonally, and some popular tourist communities essentially shut down between tourist seasons, with attractions, as well as some lodging and restaurants, closed for a period of time.

Idaho has festivals and events year-round, from outdoor music festivals, rodeos, and fairs in summer to an array of winter, fall, and spring happenings.

Fall colors in Boise, Idaho's state capital. Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Idaho?

Idaho spans from the Nevada and Utah borders all the way up to Canada, so it can take quite a bit of time to explore the whole state. Driving between the northern and southern stretches can easily take 10 to 12 hours – or more, depending on the stops you make – so allow plenty of time to get around. Three or four days could provide an introduction to one of the state’s regions, but many activities – such as multiday rafting or camping trips – require longer, in-depth stays. A long weekend would be enough to explore Boise, but that's not enough time to roam through the state’s vast stretches of wilderness – allow four to ten days for that.

Is it easy to get in and around Idaho?

The best way to get to Idaho is by driving your own vehicle or flying into one of the state’s commercial airports and renting a car. Public transportation, taxis and rideshare apps are available in some areas and completely unavailable in others.

Road conditions can vary considerably, from well-maintained interstates to rugged unpaved forest roads that require high-clearance and 4WDs. Many roads are also closed seasonally, especially on national forest land and in state and national parks. Parts of Idaho can experience snow and wintry driving conditions any month of the year. Check road conditions and download the 511 app before you set out. Contact the appropriate land management agency (such as the Forest Service) for conditions if you’ll be venturing out on remote forest roads. Keep an emergency kit in your car, and make sure your vehicle is properly equipped for the roads and conditions you will encounter. Cell phone service is very limited or nonexistent in many rural areas, so don't rely on it.

White water rafting at Boundary Creek. melissamn/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Idaho

Raft world-class white water rapids

Idaho’s white water rafting is world-class, and its rivers are on many white water rafters’ bucket lists. Explore deep in the wilderness on a guided expedition, which can range from just a few days to more than two weeks, which will pass very quickly when you’re riding the rapids and breathing in fresh mountain air.

The Selway River winds through the very remote Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, with Class IV technical white water, and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is a legendary white water route through Frank Church River of no Return Wilderness, with almost continuous Class III–IV rapids (and a few even larger rapids). These routes will take multiple days, and you’ll need to be well-prepared, so sign up with one of the many experienced companies like OARS that offer guided trips along these rivers.

Hit the trails for stunning mountain views

Lace up your hiking boots, get your pack ready and head out early to tackle the 8-mile round-trip Scotchman Peak Trail in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It’s a challenging hike with more than 3700ft of elevation gain, but it will be worth it with incredible views of Lake Pend Oreille, Clark Fork Valley and the Selkirk Mountains. You might even see some goats up high, but give them plenty of space.

Idaho abounds with scenic hiking trails, from simple flat walks to very challenging mountain climbs. But you’re not limited to hiking on many of Idaho’s trails. Many places allow you to pedal a mountain bike, ride a horse, ski, snowshoe, or even bring a motorized vehicle like an ATV on certain trails – check locally to know what’s allowed. Be aware of hazards – including bears – and weather conditions, and be properly prepared and equipped before heading out.

Backcountry camping in the Sawtooth Wilderness. Alan Majchrowicz/Getty Images

Spend a night (or more) in the backcountry

To truly experience the vast wilderness of Idaho, you’ll want to get deep into the backcountry. The best way to do this is to go backpacking in places like the Idaho National Panhandle Forests, the Sawtooth Wilderness or the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness – the largest contiguous wilderness in the US outside of Alaska.

If you’d rather not carry all your gear on your back for hours and pitch a tent to sleep, there are plenty of other options, including the Idaho City Backcountry Yurts, located about 1½ hours from Boise. Yurts can sleep six people and there's access to amazing trails for hiking, biking, skiing and snowshoeing. In summer, you can drive most of the way – though you’ll have to carry your gear a few hundred yards – but in winter you’ll have to ski or snowshoe 2–3 miles to reach the yurts.

Fly-in lodges like Middle Fork Lodge (also accessed via raft) and Big Creek Lodge (also accessed via a challenging 3-hour drive from McCall) offer a unique backcountry experience, with access to hiking, biking, horseback riding, shooting, and more, depending on the lodge.

Popular areas fill up quickly, so make reservations well in advance. Some camping areas are first come, first served, so it’s wise to have a back-up plan if those sites are full.

Get out on Lake Coeur d’Alene

In northern Idaho, Lake Coeur d’Alene is nearly 28,000 acres in size with plenty of water sports on offer. Grab a license and go fishing for cutthroat trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass. Rent a motorboat, pontoon boat or even a floating hot tub to explore the lakeside, or enjoy a quiet float on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. There are waterfront vacation homes available to rent, or stay downtown for easy access to an abundance of restaurants and breweries, including Daft Badger Brewing and Chalice Brewing.

Skiers on Mt Baldy above the town of Sun Valley, Idaho. CSNafzger/Shutterstock

Go skiing and snowboarding in Sun Valley

A winter visit to Idaho means it's time for snow sports in Sun Valley, with two mountains and more than 2500 skiable acres – that's plenty of terrain for skiers and snowboarders. The resort has a number of lodging options, or pick from one of the many places to stay in the town of Ketchum, a short drive away (Limelight is a favorite, and you should stop by Sawtooth Brewery Public House for a beer and a burger).

But you don’t have to be a downhill skier to enjoy this winter paradise. Head up to Galena Lodge (about half an hour from Ketchum) for incredible cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails. Snowmobiling, sledding and ice-fishing are other winter options, among unmatched snow-capped scenery, or grab a seat by the rink and cheer on the Sun Valley Suns hockey team.

Root for the home team on a weekend in Boise

Throughout Idaho, sports teams provide some of the best entertainment around. In Boise, catch a Hawks baseball game, see the Idaho Steelheads take on their hockey opponents, or cheer for the Boise State University Broncos at its famously blue football field.

Boise is Idaho's state capital, so there's plenty to keep you occupied for the rest of the weekend when you're not caught up in the excitement of live sports. Spend some time along the riverside Greenbelt, swing by the Boise Art Museum, check out the Basque Museum and Cultural Center and sample the local nightlife.

The Milky Way at Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, near Sun Valley. christiannafzger/Getty Images

My favorite thing to do in Idaho: stargazing

Idaho’s vast stretches of unpopulated areas make it ideal for gazing up at the night sky. I can stretch out a blanket and spend a whole night looking up at the Milky Way, watching meteors streak across the sky, and even spotting the aurora borealis on a particularly lucky night when solar activity was high. Check out the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, as well as other Dark Sky designated locations like Craters of the Moon National Monument, Bruneau Dunes State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve. You can also find plenty of places without certification that also have amazing views of the night sky.

How much money do I need for Idaho?

A visit to Idaho can be tailored to just about any budget, from an inexpensive camping trip to a pricey resort visit. Most businesses will accept credit cards and debit cards, as well as cash.