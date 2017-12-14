Welcome to Boise
Culinary and Cultural Tour of Boise
What to expect: One-of-a-Kind Food Tastings - Our guided Historic Boise Food & Cultural Tour is curated by our Special Advisor Victor Scargle who is an award winning chef & currently is the Executive Chef at the Culinary Institute of America's COPIA location in Napa, CA. This tour visits 6 or more Boise food tasting locations located in the Old Boise Historic District and Central Downtown. Delicious food samplings, enough for a hearty meal, are served from iconic specialty food stores and one-of-a-kind eateries. Stops may include places such as the historic Basque Market, the Boise Farmers Market, BACON, and Best of Boise 2015 restaurant winners. All food tastings are included in the ticket price. See all Tasting Locations (subject to change) listed to the right. Historic & Cultural Experiences - Between tastings, you'll experience the life of a Idahoan as you stroll the beautiful tree lined streets decorated with art commissioned by the Downtown Art group. Our enthusiastic & knowledgeable guides will provide great insight into the architectural wonders, lush parks, historic mansions, and popular local attractions and restaurants.WHO SHOULD TAKE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE TOUR? Our Historic Downtown Boise Food & Cultural Tour is perfect for Treasure Valley locals and visitors interested in expanding their culinary palate and education. Whether you're visiting Boise for the very first time or are a lifetime resident of the Gem State who is eager to enjoy a tourist experience in your backyard with friends and family, we guarantee that you'll walk away with new gastronomic knowledge, a smile, and a satisfied appetite. WHY TAKE THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE FOOD TOUR? Our Historic Downtown Boise Food & Cultural Tour helps you unwind while discovering the wonderful flavors and ethnicity of Boise - uncover local delight and sights that you may not know about or haven't enjoyed in quite some time. The real adventures start in our communities where you will discover why natives love to live and eat as the Boise culinary scene continues to evolve. Included in the tour is our popular Neighborhood Guide booklet, which features valuable maps, discounts, restaurant and accommodation recommendations for use in Downtown Boise. After the narrated Boise tour, explore these inviting neighborhood streets with confidence and enjoy helpful recommendations from your guide on the area's full spectrum of attractions, sightseeing, outdoor adventures, and restaurant offerings.
Hells Canyon Jet Boat Tour
This is a 54 mile round trip adventure and boarding the boat begins at 10 am. You will return between 3 and 4. Your captain will serve you lunch on the river at noon, lunch is served family style and accommodates most dietary preferences. Historical sight seeing stops are included! The location we stop and how long we stay there varies from day to day. Animal sighting are also an added bonus.This is not a rushed adventure. We want you to enjoy all that is offered throughout the tour so we don't put strict times on each activity included, that is why the tour is based on mileage covered and not times.
Sunday Brunch Tour in Downtown Boise
Our guided Capital City Sunday Brunch Food Tour visits six Boise food tasting locations within the iconic & beautiful Capitol District in Downtown Boise. Delicious samplings, enough for a hearty brunch for most, are served from locally owned eateries and legendary historic locations. Stops include a diner opened in 1955, one of downtown’s most popular restaurants located in a historic building, a specialty shop specializing in teas from around the world and one of the most unique dining establishments in the Pacific Northwest. All food & beverage tastings are included in the ticket price. All food tastings are included in the ticket price. Historic & Cultural Experiences - Between tastings, you'll experience the life of a Idahoan as you stroll the beautiful tree lined streets decorated with art commissioned by the Downtown Art group. Our enthusiastic & knowledgeable guides will provide great insight into the architectural wonders, lush parks, historic mansions, and popular local attractions and restaurants.WHO SHOULD TAKE THE CAPITAL CITY SUNDAY BRUNCH TOUR? Our Capital City Sunday Brunch Tour is perfect for Treasure Valley locals and visitors interested in expanding their culinary palate and education. Whether you're visiting Boise for the very first time or are a lifetime resident of the Gem State who is eager to enjoy a tourist experience in your backyard with friends and family, we guarantee that you'll walk away with new gastronomic knowledge, a smile, and a satisfied appetite. WHY TAKE THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE FOOD TOUR? Our Capital City Sunday Brunch Tour helps you unwind while discovering the wonderful flavors and ethnicity of Boise - uncover local delight and sights that you may not know about or haven't enjoyed in quite some time. The real adventures start in our communities where you will discover why natives love to live and eat as the Boise culinary scene continues to evolve. Included in the tour is our popular Neighborhood Guide booklet, which features valuable maps, discounts, restaurant and accommodation recommendations for use in Downtown Boise. After the narrated Boise tour, explore these inviting neighborhood streets with confidence and enjoy helpful recommendations from your guide on the area's full spectrum of attractions, sightseeing, outdoor adventures, and restaurant offerings.
Boise Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins at the Capitol building and take you through some of the best sights in the downtown area. Explore the history, see great outdoor art, experience the Basque block and other great sights as you find areas and things you never knew existed. Your Quest will challenge your team's brains as you find clues and solve puzzles based on the great city monuments, art and other interesting elements that you will find on your way. The tour requires less than 2 miles of walking. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for a bite to eat or simply to enjoy the best of this great harbor city. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun on a scavenger hunt adventure! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
White Water Rafting, Hells Canyon, Snake River
Day 1 - Launch from the south entrance of Hells Canyon, Hells Canyon Dam. You need to arrive 30 minutes prior to departure. Float 18 miles down river to Sheep Creek Historic Ranch. Lunch and sightseeing stops included as you float. Your overnight stay will be at Sheep Creek Historic Ranch, dinner and breakfast will be served during your stay.Sheep Creek Historical Ranch includes, bank fishing, yard games, sitting under a big shade tree on the only green grass in Hells Canyon reading a book or taking a nap, hiking, swimming, eating, the list goes on and on… Day 2 - Launch from Sheep Creek and float to Kirkwood Historical Ranch, lunch included. A jet boat will pick you up on the afternoon of Day 2 and take you back to Hells Canyon Dam. You will see all that you rafted down and experience it again going up river on a jet boat. All gear provided except a sleeping bag and pillow. Those items can be provided for an additional cost.
Payette River Half-day Rafting and Kayaking Trip
For the Payette River trip we meet at Beehive Bend boat launch site. To get here take state highway 55 north out of Boise approx 25 miles and the launch site is on the left. The boat launch site does have an outhouse and location to change, although we advise arriving dressed for the river trip. Parking at Beehive Bend is $3 for the day so please come prepared for the parking fee. At Beehive bend you will meet the guides for your trip and they will verify all paperwork is taken care of before loading into the van and heading 10 miles upstream and the trip launch point. When the van arrives at the banks launch site your guides will help size you for all the needed river equipment. On our trips we provide PFD’s for everyone, which are required to be worn at all times on the river. We also provide helmets (optional in the rafts, mandatory in the inflatable kayaks) and when the weather requires we have wetsuits and splash gear. We will also have a community dry bag for anyone to place cameras or anything else they want on the trip but want to make sure they are kept dry. After gearing up the group walks down to the mighty Payette River where the guide will provide an entertaining and thorough paddling orientation to prepare you for the whitewater river trip awaiting the group downstream. When the orientation is over it is into the boats where the current grabs us and gently tows us towards the awaiting adventure downstream. Heading downstream the group warms up with fun rapids like Whitewater 101 and Whitewater 102 where we quickly start getting wet and having a good time. Before the group knows it the time has come to put some paddling skills to the test with GO LEFT OR YOUR FIRED the first of our class III rapids. Now we are into the motion of river life and the class II rapids start stacking up as our paddling skills increase and stresses from off-river life fade away. After Bennett’s Rock, Constriction, Mikes Hole and a few others we will find a quiet beach to pull over and setup up our refreshing snack. Enjoy some swimming and taking photos while the guides prepare the refreshing riverside treat. After our snack it is back onto the Payette so we can try our luck on the largest rapids of the day, Mixmaster and AMF. Both of these rapids are class III adventures and provide the perfect culminating experience to the day. After successfully paddling through in the inflatable kayaks hoots and hollers will be heard of the rush of the river as the sense of accomplishment is overwhelming. After another miles of beautiful scenery and swimming holes the group will arrive at the takeout where everyones cars will be waiting for them. This will be the conclusion of your day whitewater rafting and kayaking the Payette River, an incredible half-day adventure.