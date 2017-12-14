Payette River Half-day Rafting and Kayaking Trip

For the Payette River trip we meet at Beehive Bend boat launch site. To get here take state highway 55 north out of Boise approx 25 miles and the launch site is on the left. The boat launch site does have an outhouse and location to change, although we advise arriving dressed for the river trip. Parking at Beehive Bend is $3 for the day so please come prepared for the parking fee. At Beehive bend you will meet the guides for your trip and they will verify all paperwork is taken care of before loading into the van and heading 10 miles upstream and the trip launch point. When the van arrives at the banks launch site your guides will help size you for all the needed river equipment. On our trips we provide PFD’s for everyone, which are required to be worn at all times on the river. We also provide helmets (optional in the rafts, mandatory in the inflatable kayaks) and when the weather requires we have wetsuits and splash gear. We will also have a community dry bag for anyone to place cameras or anything else they want on the trip but want to make sure they are kept dry. After gearing up the group walks down to the mighty Payette River where the guide will provide an entertaining and thorough paddling orientation to prepare you for the whitewater river trip awaiting the group downstream. When the orientation is over it is into the boats where the current grabs us and gently tows us towards the awaiting adventure downstream. Heading downstream the group warms up with fun rapids like Whitewater 101 and Whitewater 102 where we quickly start getting wet and having a good time. Before the group knows it the time has come to put some paddling skills to the test with GO LEFT OR YOUR FIRED the first of our class III rapids. Now we are into the motion of river life and the class II rapids start stacking up as our paddling skills increase and stresses from off-river life fade away. After Bennett’s Rock, Constriction, Mikes Hole and a few others we will find a quiet beach to pull over and setup up our refreshing snack. Enjoy some swimming and taking photos while the guides prepare the refreshing riverside treat. After our snack it is back onto the Payette so we can try our luck on the largest rapids of the day, Mixmaster and AMF. Both of these rapids are class III adventures and provide the perfect culminating experience to the day. After successfully paddling through in the inflatable kayaks hoots and hollers will be heard of the rush of the river as the sense of accomplishment is overwhelming. After another miles of beautiful scenery and swimming holes the group will arrive at the takeout where everyones cars will be waiting for them. This will be the conclusion of your day whitewater rafting and kayaking the Payette River, an incredible half-day adventure.