Millennium Park is one of the top spots to visit in Chicago, packed with fun (and free!) things to do. Facing Lake Michigan on the edge of the Loop, Chicago’s showpiece green space shines with whimsical public art, but where do you start amid all these landmark artworks?

Perhaps with the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, the swooping silver band shell designed by Frank Gehry? Or maybe Jaume Plensa’s Crown Fountain with its human gargoyles? Or why not Anish Kapoor’s silvery sculpture, Cloud Gate – aka “the Bean” – in Grainger Plaza? Or maybe someplace away from the crowds, like the veiled Lurie Garden, abloom with prairie flowers?

Right in the heart of downtown Chicago, Millennium Park is the perfect place to relax, explore, and soak up the city skyline views. This guide will walk you through the park’s history, its must-see attractions, and all the best things to do in Millennium Park.

Millennium Park is one of Chicago's most successful urban redevelopment projects. Pamela Brick/Shutterstock

Discover the history of Millennium Park

Millennium Park wasn’t always the beautiful space it is today. The area was once an unkempt rail yard before civic planners got their way. Millennium Park was originally slated to open in the year 2000 to coincide with the Millennium celebrations, hence the name, but construction delays and escalating costs pushed back the inauguration.

With costs far exceeding the original $150 million budget, the project seemed headed for disaster, but private donations from families such as the Pritzkers and Crowns and corporate donors such as Boeing provided an additional $200 million to complete the project.

All in, the final bill came to $475 million, but it was worth it. Today, the park is one of the largest green roofs in the world, constructed on top of hidden parking garages and a commuter train station.

Anish Kapoor's Cloud Gate – also known as "the Bean" – changes mood with the seasons. MarynaG/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Millennium Park

Millennium Park is filled with activity year-round. From interactive sculptures to scenic bridges, here are the highlights to make time for on any visit.

1. Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate

The park’s biggest draw is “the Bean” – officially titled Cloud Gate – Anish Kapoor’s 110-ton, silver-drop sculpture. It reflects both the sky and the skyline, and everyone clamors around to take a picture and touch its silvery smoothness. The best vantage points for photos are at the sculpture’s northern and southern ends. For great people-watching, go up the steps on Washington St, where there are shaded benches.

The Bean wasn’t always so well-loved. Kapoor was still polishing and grinding the 168 stainless-steel plates that create the sculpture’s mirrored surface when the city first unveiled the sculpture to the public in 2004. The surface was supposed to be seamless – and it is now – but soon after its debut, it went back under wraps so the artist could finish the job. It didn’t re-emerge until 2006.

To keep the Bean gleaming, park staff hose the sculpture down with water and squeegee its surface daily. Twice a year, it gets a thorough cleaning with 40 gallons of liquid detergent.

Planning Tip: Visit early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the crowds and get the best photos.

2. Crown Fountain

Jaume Plensa’s Crown Fountain is another crowd-pleaser. Two 50ft-high glass-block towers display videos of a thousand different faces – the people shown are all native Chicagoans who agreed to be strapped into Plensa’s special dental chair, where he immobilized their heads for filming.

Each face puckers up and spurts water, mimicking the gargoyles atop Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral. In the winter, when the fountain is dry, a fresh set of non-puckering faces appears on the screens.

Planning Tip: On hot days, the fountain is packed with locals splashing in the streams to cool off. It’s especially good for kids, but bring a towel to dry off after.

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion hosts everything from orchestral performances to exercise classes. stevegeer/Getty Images

3. Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Impressive both acoustically and architecturally, Millennium Park’s band shell – the Jay Pritzker Pavilion – was designed by architect Frank Gehry, who gave this popular performance space his signature swooping style.

Supposedly, the design was inspired by the silvery carp used to make gefilte fish – a classic Jewish dish. As a child, Gehry watched his grandmother make the dish every week and became fascinated by the fish’s shape and movement. The pipes crisscrossing over the lawn are studded with speakers, delivering high-quality sound throughout the space.

From mid-June to August, the pavilion hosts free concerts at 6:30pm on weekdays, or there’s a 7:30pm performance on Saturdays. Mondays and Thursdays typically feature R&B, jazz, or world music, while Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays are dedicated to classical performances, often featuring the renowned Grant Park Orchestra. On Tuesdays, movies are shown on the large screen above the stage.

Seats are available close to the stage in the pavilion (arrive early to grab one), or you can relax on the grassy Great Lawn. For all shows – especially classical performances by the top-notch Grant Park Orchestra – people bring blankets, picnics, wine and beer. There’s nothing quite like sitting on the lawn, looking up through Gehry’s iconic grid, and seeing a grand parade of skyscrapers forming a visual backdrop to the soaring music.

The pavilion also offers daytime activities. Concert rehearsals take place Tuesday to Friday, usually from 11am to 1pm, giving visitors a chance to enjoy the music even if they miss the evening performances.

Planning Tip: On Saturday mornings, the Great Lawn transforms into a fitness center with free exercise classes starting at 8am. Instructors lead sessions in Pilates, yoga, strength training and Zumba dance – a fun way to get active in a beautiful setting.

The Lurie Garden recreates an Illinois prairie in the middle of Chicago. Chuck Eckert/Getty Images

4. Lurie Garden

If the crowds at the Bean, Crown Fountain and Jay Pritzker Pavilion feel overwhelming, head to the peaceful Lurie Garden. This secluded space uses native plant species to create a botanical tribute to Illinois’ tallgrass prairies.

Many visitors miss the garden because it’s tucked behind a 15ft-high hedge. In spring, yellow coneflowers, poet’s daffodils, bluebells and other stunning blooms cover this 5-acre oasis, and all the plants are grown sustainably, without chemicals.

You’ll find Lurie Garden at the southeastern end of Millennium Park, with a small stream running through the center, dividing it into two parts. The Dark Plate section showcases thick, shady vegetation, while the Light Plate section features sunny, warm and open landscaping. Visitors often dip their feet in the water to cool off and relax.

5. Harris Theater

The Harris Theater anchors the park’s northern edge on Randolph St. This is Chicago’s premier midsize venue, and it offers some of the city’s hottest tickets. More than 30 cutting-edge performing arts troupes call it home, from the Chicago Opera Theater to Ballet Chicago and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. In particular, the Harris is the epicenter of the city’s thriving dance scene.

The BP Bridge is another of Frank Gehry's eye-catching designs. Kit Leong/Shutterstock

6. BP Bridge & Nichols Bridgeway

In addition to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, architect Frank Gehry also designed the snaking BP Bridge that spans Columbus Drive. This luminous, sheet-metal walkway connects Millennium Park (from the back of the Great Lawn) to Maggie Daley Park, which offers activities such as ice skating and rock climbing. The bridge also offers fantastic views of the Chicago skyline.

The Nichols Bridgeway is another pedestrian-only span, designed by Renzo Piano. This sleek silver bridge arches from Millennium Park over Monroe St to the 3rd-floor sculpture terrace at the Art Institute of Chicago, which is free to visit. Piano also designed the museum’s Modern Wing, where the sculpture terrace is located.

7. McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

Tucked between the Bean and the twinkling lights of Michigan Ave, the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink is a winter favorite. Operating from late November to early March, it’s easily the most scenic ice skating rink in the city. Admission is free, with skate rentals available for around $20. In the summer, the rink transforms into an alfresco seating area for the Millennium Hall restaurant.

8. Wrigley Square & Boeing Gardens

The large plaza at the corner of Michigan Ave and Randolph St is Wrigley Sq, and the Greek-style structure rising above it is the Millennium Monument, a replica of the original peristyle that stood here from 1917 to 1953.

This semicircular row of Doric columns towers nearly 40ft high, and while it contrasts with the modern art found throughout the park, it was conceived as a way to connect the past with the present.

The Boeing Galleries are located at the northern and southern ends of the park. These outdoor spaces feature rotating exhibits of contemporary sculpture and photo murals, offering something new to see with every visit.

The best way to take in the sights at Millennium Park is on foot. MisterStock/Shutterstock

Getting around Millennium Park

Millennium Park is located in The Loop, making it easily accessible by bus, the elevated trains of the L, or by bike or car. The closest train stops include the Washington/Wabash and Millennium stations, both just steps from the park. Drivers can find parking in nearby garages, though public transit is often the simplest option. Millennium Park can be easily explored on foot; cycling is not allowed inside the park but bikes are available for rent from Bike and Roll Chicago for trips along the lakeshore.

Where to eat and drink nearby

Dining near Millennium Park is easy, with plenty of options nearby. Millennium Hall, located under the Bean, offers pizza, tacos and craft beer. For something more casual, pack a picnic and enjoy it on the Great Lawn. Just north of the park, Mariano’s grocery store at 333 E Benton Pl is perfect for grabbing snacks and drinks.

Top planning tips