Aug 23, 20258 min readEurope in shoulder season: 11 of the best cities to see this September and October
6 reasons that winter is the ideal time to visit Amsterdam
Oct 23, 2025 • 3 min read
Amsterdam Light Festival. Oscar Karels/500px/Getty Images
The world has long been awake to Amsterdam’s charms, and ever-skyrocketing visitor numbers mean that the city can feel uncomfortably crowded in the summer. While you might not be guaranteed good weather in winter, it can be a more pleasant time of year to discover this atmospheric Dutch gem. Here are the best things to do in Amsterdam in winter.
1. Brighten up at the Amsterdam Light Festival
Best for art installations
From late November to early January, the Amsterdam Light Festival sees the city’s canals illuminated with installations by local and international artists. Although many of the displays are visible on foot, most are designed to be seen from the water.
Planning tip: Canal cruise companies operate after-dark tours that follow the festival route and include commentary on each piece as well as general Amsterdam history.
2. Settle in a bruin café
Best for a cozy drink
With winds blowing in off the North Sea, the Dutch capital can get awfully chilly during the winter season, but fear not – the Dutch have the perfect sanctuary to warm your cockles in the form of an old-fashioned bruin café. These traditional pubs are at their best during the winter months, inviting you in from the cold with their warm yellow glow. Inside you’ll often find a jovial atmosphere, wood paneling aplenty, candles and copious amounts of beer. The cafes are scattered throughout every corner of the city, with some of the oldest located in the Jordaan neighborhood.
Where to try it: De Druif serves gezelligheid (an indefinable conviviality) alongside Amstel and simple sandwiches, and Café ‘t Papeneiland's Delft-tiled interior provides a cozy setting for borrel (gathering for drinks). If you’re a craft beer fan, don’t miss Proeflokaal Arendsnest, which serves only Dutch brews.
3. Celebrate National Tulip Day
Best floral festival
The Dutch capital’s calendar is pretty jam-packed, but there are some events that you’ll only get to witness if you visit Amsterdam offseason. National Tulip Day sees the huge Dam square transformed into a rainbow-colored tulip garden where you can pick your own flowers to take home.
Planning tip: National Tulip Day is the third Saturday in January.
4. Ice-skate on the canals
Most unique way to sightsee
While the Dutch might be known for their year-round love affair with bicycles, their second greatest passion is reserved for the colder months. Ice-skating is considered a national sport, but you don’t have to be a pro (or even very good) to join in the fun. A number of skating rinks are erected throughout the city during the winter months, including at Rembrandtplein.
Planning tip: If you’re extremely lucky and visit Amsterdam during a significant cold spell, you might have the opportunity to skate on the canals; however, this only happens after multiple days and nights of freezing temperatures and is a rarity these days – it was last possible for a couple of days in February 2021.
5. Sit down to a traditional meal
Best for hearty cuisine
Dutch cuisine comes into its own during the winter months, with hearty traditional recipes making an appearance on menus. If you’re looking to warm up, don’t miss erwtensoep, a thick split pea and vegetable soup complete with smoked sausage. You’ll find this on the winter menu in most bars and cafes during the colder months.
Where to find it: For a homey Dutch dinner that won’t break the bank, visit Hap Hmm, which serves simple yet tasty dishes, including rich stews with boiled seasonal vegetables; its schnitzel was once voted the best in Amsterdam by the newspaper Het Parool.
6. Appreciate the quieter city center and attractions
Best for avoiding crowds
During the summer months, Amsterdam's central areas and museums become overcrowded with visitors. It is a small city with plenty of narrow streets, so a visit during the winter months means you’ll have more space to navigate.
Planning tip: The major museums remain popular year-round, so it’s always a good idea to book in advance and avoid waiting in lengthy lines.
Explore related stories
Sep 19, 20234 min readIs Brussels a good option for an autumn weekend break?
Feb 11, 20206 min readHow to plan a bachelor or bachelorette party abroad
Nov 22, 20191 min readNew Year's Eve abroad: our followers share stories of their best NYEs on the road
Oct 22, 20258 min readThe top things to do in Utrecht, the Netherlands
Oct 22, 20258 min readHow to spend the perfect weekend in Utrecht
Jul 29, 20257 min readThe best places to visit in the Netherlands
Jun 27, 20256 min readThe top 11 things to do in the Netherlands
Jun 16, 20257 min read15 of the best places to eat in Amsterdam
May 28, 20256 min readThe 10 best bars in Amsterdam