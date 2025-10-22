The world has long been awake to Amsterdam’s charms, and ever-skyrocketing visitor numbers mean that the city can feel uncomfortably crowded in the summer. While you might not be guaranteed good weather in winter, it can be a more pleasant time of year to discover this atmospheric Dutch gem. Here are the best things to do in Amsterdam in winter.

1. Brighten up at the Amsterdam Light Festival

Best for art installations

From late November to early January, the Amsterdam Light Festival sees the city’s canals illuminated with installations by local and international artists. Although many of the displays are visible on foot, most are designed to be seen from the water.

Planning tip: Canal cruise companies operate after-dark tours that follow the festival route and include commentary on each piece as well as general Amsterdam history.

Cafe t'Smalle. Richard Nebesky/Lonely Planet

2. Settle in a bruin café

Best for a cozy drink

With winds blowing in off the North Sea, the Dutch capital can get awfully chilly during the winter season, but fear not – the Dutch have the perfect sanctuary to warm your cockles in the form of an old-fashioned bruin café. These traditional pubs are at their best during the winter months, inviting you in from the cold with their warm yellow glow. Inside you’ll often find a jovial atmosphere, wood paneling aplenty, candles and copious amounts of beer. The cafes are scattered throughout every corner of the city, with some of the oldest located in the Jordaan neighborhood.

Where to try it: De Druif serves gezelligheid (an indefinable conviviality) alongside Amstel and simple sandwiches, and Café ‘t Papeneiland's Delft-tiled interior provides a cozy setting for borrel (gathering for drinks). If you’re a craft beer fan, don’t miss Proeflokaal Arendsnest, which serves only Dutch brews.

3. Celebrate National Tulip Day

Best floral festival

The Dutch capital’s calendar is pretty jam-packed, but there are some events that you’ll only get to witness if you visit Amsterdam offseason. National Tulip Day sees the huge Dam square transformed into a rainbow-colored tulip garden where you can pick your own flowers to take home.

Planning tip: National Tulip Day is the third Saturday in January.

Ice-skaters on a canal. fokke baarssen/Shutterstock

4. Ice-skate on the canals

Most unique way to sightsee

While the Dutch might be known for their year-round love affair with bicycles, their second greatest passion is reserved for the colder months. Ice-skating is considered a national sport, but you don’t have to be a pro (or even very good) to join in the fun. A number of skating rinks are erected throughout the city during the winter months, including at Rembrandtplein.

Planning tip: If you’re extremely lucky and visit Amsterdam during a significant cold spell, you might have the opportunity to skate on the canals; however, this only happens after multiple days and nights of freezing temperatures and is a rarity these days – it was last possible for a couple of days in February 2021.

5. Sit down to a traditional meal

Best for hearty cuisine

Dutch cuisine comes into its own during the winter months, with hearty traditional recipes making an appearance on menus. If you’re looking to warm up, don’t miss erwtensoep, a thick split pea and vegetable soup complete with smoked sausage. You’ll find this on the winter menu in most bars and cafes during the colder months.

Where to find it: For a homey Dutch dinner that won’t break the bank, visit Hap Hmm, which serves simple yet tasty dishes, including rich stews with boiled seasonal vegetables; its schnitzel was once voted the best in Amsterdam by the newspaper Het Parool.

Bicycles by a canal. DutchScenery/Shutterstock

6. Appreciate the quieter city center and attractions

Best for avoiding crowds

During the summer months, Amsterdam's central areas and museums become overcrowded with visitors. It is a small city with plenty of narrow streets, so a visit during the winter months means you’ll have more space to navigate.

Planning tip: The major museums remain popular year-round, so it’s always a good idea to book in advance and avoid waiting in lengthy lines.