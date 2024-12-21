Dec 13, 2024 • 9 min read
There’s something fun in every season in the Florida Keys
Dec 21, 2024 • 3 min read
With consistently lovely temperatures and a full calendar of events, the Florida Keys are appealing all year long. Ramunas Bruzas/Shutterstock
Composed of hundreds of islands (or keys) that unfold over nearly 200 square miles, the Florida Keys are ripe for exploration. But what’s the best time to make your journey toward the southernmost points of the continental USA?
Compared to other warm-weather getaways, the Florida Keys boast consistently warm temperatures, with highs rarely dropping below 70°F (21°C). While the Keys’ pleasant climate and vibrant residents are constants, other seasonal factors – from quirky cultural attractions to the likelihood of weather-related events – will help you nail down your plans.
So let’s find the perfect time for your next trip to the Florida Keys.
Visit November through February to feel the energy and heat
As much of the rest of the country combats plunging temperatures, the Florida Keys remain delightfully sunny. In fact, there’s a name for those flock south to seek out the sun of South Florida: snowbirds.
During these snowbird-filled months, things get noticeably busier in some of the bigger towns and popular places to visit like Key Largo, Islamorada, Tavernier, Marathon and Key West. You should expect a bit more traffic, longer restaurant waits and a bar scene that’s...well, just as crazy as it is any other time of year. With a welcoming climate and a unique tropics-meets-winter holiday charm, it’s no wonder so many opt to hit the Florida Keys this time of year.
The cultural season is in full swing in winter, kicked off by the Key West Film Festival in November. Other seasonal highlights include the the Florida Keys Celtic Festival in January, and the Florida Keys Seafood Festival and Old Island Days Art Festival in February.
Enjoy festivals and parties before the heat arrives from March through May
If you want to squeeze in a Florida Keys adventure before the thermostat reads a very humid 90°F (32°C) or higher, this is the time to do it. March through May is optimal for activities like fishing (mahi mahi, tarpon, wahoo, blue marlin and yellowtail are especially plentiful in April), checking out spring festivals and enjoying a balance of locals and tourists.
The snowbirds begin heading back north during this time – but between raucous St Patrick’s Day celebrations (especially lively in Key Colony Beach and, of course, Key West), the Conch Republic Independence Celebration and an influx of spring breakers, there are plenty of folks arriving, too.
Get a bargain travel deal from June through October
The Keys’ dreamy waterside resorts and cottages command usually command a premium. But if you’re looking for a bargain, summer and early fall are when to make it happen. Such value does come with a few asterisks, though.
It’s typically hot and super-humid during the summer months. Also, June 1 through November 30 is the Atlantic hurricane season. September and October typically the most active window, and you’ll want to keep an extra-close eye on the weather this time of year. Still, these caveats don’t cancel out the deals you’ll score on a fabulous stay.
Culture doesn’t take a summer break in the Keys. Annual highlights include the Hemingway Days Festival, honoring one of Key West’s most famous residents ever, and the delicious Key Lime Festival, both of which take place each July; and August’s Key West Lobsterfest.
Explore related stories
- Tips & AdviceHow to maximize your PTO and take the trip of a lifetime in 2025Destination Practicalities7 things you should know before traveling to Brazil
Dec 12, 2024 • 5 min readDestination PracticalitiesA first-time guide to Tahiti and French Polynesia
Dec 4, 2024 • 9 min readSportsHow to plan for the 2026 World Cup games in North America
Dec 3, 2024 • 7 min read
- Budget Travel10 ideas for enjoying famously pricey Hawaii on a budget
Dec 3, 2024 • 9 min readLocal VoicesMaui vs Oʻahu: which is the better Hawaiian island to visit?
Nov 23, 2024 • 6 min readTips & AdviceWhat to eat and drink in Florida
Nov 21, 2024 • 10 min readDestination PracticalitiesGetting connected in Iceland: your guide to eSIMs, wi-fi and mobile networks
Nov 14, 2024 • 7 min read