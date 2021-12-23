With scorching hot summers and sub-zero temperatures in winter, the version of Budapest you experience depends entirely on the season.

City life spills outdoors onto restaurant terraces, green urban oases and even Danube beaches in the warmer months, while the chillier times of the year are more about culture and coziness. In between are the blossom-filled spring and the hiking-friendly months of fall.

No matter when you come, though, you’ll always find something wonderful to do in Budapest. If the weather is too damp for a hike through the Buda Hills, just head to one of the city's many incredible museums. When it's too snowy for walking, jump into a thermal bath and feel your troubles melt away. Here’s a guide to the best times to visit Budapest throughout the year.

High season is May to September and December

The warm summer from May to September is the time to come if you enjoy festivals. It's also the peak season for tourism, bringing high temperatures and higher prices. Beer lovers should plan a visit in May for Budapest Beer Week, where 60 Hungarian microbreweries team up with guest breweries from the Czech Republic and Germany in pubs, bars and other venues across the city.

Although June welcomes in the summer, it can be wet, with regular summer showers and storms. But that doesn’t stop the crowds coming out. To mark the summer solstice, many of Budapest’s museums open their doors from 6pm until the early morning hours for the annual Night of the Museums. The Danube Carnival also attracts big crowds at the large stages celebrating folklore and dance.

School ends for the summer holidays in July and many locals head down to Lake Balaton to escape the heat, while international visitors crowd into Budapest. Plan your trip for the first weekend of July to enjoy Budapest Pride – a week of LGBTIQ+ cultural events and parties, plus the famous annual Pride Parade. The Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix usually happens toward the end of the month and is a very busy time.

Chill on the banks of the Danube in high summer. Krisztian Tefner / Shutterstock

If you’re traveling to Budapest in August, book accommodations, flights and event tickets well in advance – this is Budapest’s busiest month, with festivals and events galore. The Sziget Festival, the city's most famous party, is in mid-August. Hungary’s biggest national holiday, St Stephen’s Day, comes on August 20 – be sure to watch the spectacular firework display from the Danube Banks.

The warm weather lingers into September. It’s a pleasant month as the sunshine is plentiful but it's not too hot and some great events are going on around town. The Budapest Wine Festival in the Castle District has delicious Hungarian wines from around the country. Sip a glass while enjoying the amazing views. The Jewish Cultural Festival celebrates the significant contribution of the Jewish community to Hungarian society with a packed schedule of cultural events.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Budapest bursts into life with twinkling Christmas lights, buzzing markets and all kinds of festive celebrations. Wander through town with a cup of mulled wine and munch the freshly roasted chestnuts sold at market stalls dotted around the streets. You can also sample delicious "chimney cake," a brioche-like treat grilled over hot coals and rolled in nuts, cinnamon or cocoa.

Head to Budapest's parks and restaurant terraces during the warmer spring days. Luis Dafos / Getty Images

March, April and October are the best months to get outdoors

Budapest’s spring and early fall weather is fresh and pleasant – you can still enjoy life outdoors, but you get to avoid both the scorching heat of summer and the high-season crowds. Blossoming fruit trees add a pop of color to March and April in Budapest’s gorgeous gardens and parks, and the fall colors are stunning.

March marks the start of the concert and theater season, while the VinCE wine show is a big event for oenophiles. A major national holiday takes place on March 15 to commemorate the 1848 Revolution. Easter usually falls around the end of March or the beginning of April, and it's observed with church visits and special foods in Budapest.

April also marks the beginning of the Budapest Spring Festival, one of the city's largest and most important cultural events. Spread over 18 days, more than 200 events take place at multiple venues in the city. Culture vultures will find the city especially vibrant at this time of year, with everything from opera and theater to classical concerts, jazz, world music and even contemporary circus shows.

With the fall colors, Budapest is beautiful in October. It’s a great time for hiking the Buda Hills, but there’s also a lot going on downtown. The Budapest Pálinka and Sausage Festival in the Castle District brings gastronomic offerings of potent fruit brandy and tasty local sausages. The art world descends on the city as the Art Market opens for business and showcases pieces from across the globe. October 23 is also an important national holiday commemorating the 1956 revolution.

Stay warm in the winter months with a visit to one of Budapest's incredible thermal baths. posztos / Shutterstock

Visit in November, January and February to avoid the crowds

The months on either side of the winter festivities in Budapest are gray, cold and missing the joyful spirit you’ll find around Christmas. But there is an upside: if you’re looking to get a good deal on a hotel, this is definitely the right time to come. Budapest has plenty of museums and other indoor activities, plus concert halls, theaters, and an exciting nightlife and dining scene, so even if the weather is cold, you'll still find plenty to do.

January is usually a quiet month, but it starts with a bang. The New Year’s Gala Concert at the Pesti Vigadó concert hall closes the festive holiday season and always draws a crowd. In mid-January in even-numbered years, you can head over to the Budapest International Circus Festival in City Park for an extravaganza of international and local circus acts and troupes, as well as performances from newcomers.

In winter, some museums and tourist attractions cut their visiting hours short until the spring thaw, but you can fill your belly up at the Mangalica Festival in the public square of Szabadság tér for three days in mid-February. Mangalica is a unique, fluffy-coated breed of pig that produces pork with a particularly delicious taste, and you can try a variety of Mangalica sausages and salamis at the festival.

November begins with All Saints Day on November 1, a public holiday when Hungarians visit the graves of loved ones to leave candles and flowers. It’s a cold, gray month, and tends to be the calm before the storm of Christmas festivities. It's also a great time to nab cheap hotel rates and visit Budapest on a budget.