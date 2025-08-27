The general rule is: Pennsylvania is bigger than you think it is. The PA Turnpike is 565 miles long, connecting two major cities and 19 counties. The rolling hills form a vast quilt of burgs, townships and villages, all woven together by river-valleys and bridges. The Keystone State gave birth to the United States, became a Civil War hot zone and marshalled in the Industrial Revolution – and, not for nothing, claims eight Super Bowl rings.

In short, there’s a lot to see here, from historic urban neighborhoods to quiet milltowns and forest sanctuaries. Road-trippers could spend weeks cruising the byways of Pennsylvania, where fortunes have risen and fallen like the land, and a surprise waits beyond every curve.

Visit the historic Liberty Bell at Independence National Historical Park. dszc/Getty Images

1. Let Freedom Ring at Independence National Historical Park

It was here, in a Georgian brick building in the middle of Philadelphia, that modern democracy was forged. The Continental Congress signed both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution within Independence Hall, and the site has become sacred to Americans ever since. Independence National Historical Park encompasses 55 acres of Center City land; come here to see the famously cracked cloche at the Liberty Bell Center.

Detour: Philadelphia’s Old City is packed with important monuments, from the Benjamin Franklin House to the Betsy Ross House and awe-inspiring City Hall. Ditch the car and wander these storied colonial streets on foot.

2. Follow the Footsteps of Greatness at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is an imperious neoclassical building on the edge of Center City, and it contains over 240,000 works of art. That alone would make the museum a prime place to visit, and the skyline view is a photogenic bonus. But hordes of visitors come to this hilltop institution just to pose with the Rocky Balboa Statue, which stands at the top of its famous staircase.

Planning Tip: If you’re staying a few days in Philly, check the forecast. Ugly weather is common across Pennsylvania, and the museum is a perfect diversion on rainy or bone-chilling days.

Discover a slice of American prison history at the Eastern State Penitentiary. windsketch/Shutterstock

3. Serve time at Eastern State Penitentiary

The medieval-looking walls of Eastern State Penitentiary were built with the best intentions: to reform convicts with the healing power of solitary confinement. This Quaker-inspired concept hasn’t aged well, and the Philadelphia prison – which closed in 1971 – is now a monument to the evolution of U.S. corrections. Tour the vaulted corridors, learn about the penitentiary’s controversial past and see where 85,000 inmates served sentences.

Planning Tip: The site is thought-provoking anytime, but the Halloween Nights events from September to early November are hair-raising fun.

4. Witness the legend at Washington Crossing

Few paintings are more triumphant than Emmanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” and the Washington Crossing Historic Park is where his daring sneak-attack on Hessian forces actually took place. The park is a 3,500-acre estate that straddles the Delaware River and sprawls into both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Here you can visit colonial-era buildings in the Historic Village, stroll through local gardens and climb to the top of the 125-foot-tall Bowman’s Hill Tower.

Planning Tip: Visit on December 25 (Christmas Day) to see an annual reenactment of Washington’s 1776 crossing.

The Andy Warhol museum holds a permanent collection from the Pittsburgh-born art icon. Cameron J. Croston for Lonely Planet

5. Explore the humanities at the Carnegie Museums

The first thing you’ll spot outside Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museums is a full-scale brontosaurus sculpture nicknamed “Dippy.” This enormous complex from 1895 contains many more wonders within: the Museum of Art is a veritable survey course in Western painting and sculpture, and the Museum of Natural History illustrates geological concepts and biodiversity with elaborate dioramas. Within the same structure, you’ll find both the Carnegie Music Hall and Carnegie Library, both cultural linchpins for the city.

Detour: The Andy Warhol Museum is a seven-story high rise filled with Pop Art, special exhibits and the locally beloved “Silver Clouds” room.

6. Bird-watch at the National Aviary

More than 500 birds live in Pittsburgh’s National Aviary, and its 150 species range from toucans to penguins to Andean condors. Incredibly, many of the halls are open to visitors, letting you get up close and personal with flamingos and Victoria crowned pigeons, among others. What began in the 1950s as a large greenhouse has gained national status as an ornithological sanctuary.

Detour: The Aviary is a family favorite, and it’s located right next to the acclaimed Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, making for a great twofer.

The observation deck at the Duquesne Incline offers panoramic city views. iStock

7. Summit Pittsburgh on the Duquesne Incline

Pittsburgh is one hilly town, and the streets are riddled with switchbacks and staircases. The Duquesne Incline is a funicular that climbs 400 feet up the slopes of Mt. Washington, and the vintage cars and stations seem unchanged since 1877. Atop Grandview Ave, walkways and observation decks overlook Downtown, making this one of the state’s most beloved – and photographed – vantage points.

Local Tip: If you’re driving to the Incline, parking at the bottom can be tricky. An easy solution is to use the paid lots at Station Square, an adjacent shopping complex based in a converted railroad station.

8. Gaze into a gorge from the Kinzua Bridge Skywalk

The Kinzua Bridge was once the tallest railroad structure in the world, and train passengers in the pre-avionic 1880s felt like they were flying over the eponymous gorge. Largely destroyed by a tornado, the bridge has since been refashioned as a skywalk; stroll to the edge of the antique platform, then look through a transparent floor at the creek 300 feet below.

Local Tip: Kinzua Bridge State Park stands in an obscure corner of northwest Pennsylvania. To avoid long drives, consider staying at a local inn in the charming town of St. Marys.

9. Admire the décor at Fallingwater

Nestled in the forest and straddling a natural waterfall, Fallingwater is both a former summer home for the wealthy Kaufmann family and the most recognized design by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Fallingwater is now a museum, where visitors can explore the innovative residence and learn about Wright’s groundbreaking “Usonian” vision.

Detour: About 70 minutes by car from Fallingwater, the Flight 93 National Memorial is another architectural wonder of the Laurel Highlands. The acoustic “Tower of Voices” honors passengers who died on September 11, 2001.

10. Cool off at Ohiopyle

Rapids, rock climbing and 79 miles of hiking trails: Ohiopyle State Park is Western Pennsylvania’s most beloved outdoor playground. The park is open year-round, but summer is a favorite season among locals, thanks to the nonstop whitewater rafting and 100-foot-long “natural waterslide.” Spend the day or pitch a tent at one of several local campgrounds.

Detour: The Great Allegheny Passage is a 150-mile rail-trail that cuts right through Ohiopyle and runs all the way to (or from) Pittsburgh. This route is a bikepacker favorite.

Gettysburg is the site of the largest battle ever waged during the American Civil War. ako photography/Shutterstock

11. Time-travel at Gettysburg National Military Park

The Battle of Gettysburg was a dramatic turning point in the Civil War; once the smoke of Pickett's Charge cleared – and 7,000 casualties had been tallied – Abraham Lincoln delivered one of the most enduring speeches in U.S. history. The Gettysburg National Military Park commemorates this legendary face-off with guided tours, reenactments and the Gettysburg Cyclorama, a 360-degree painting of the battle’s finale.

Local Tip: Don’t overlook the actual town of Gettysburg, a cute college community of about 8,000 residents. Downtown’s Chambersburg St boasts a nice selection of bars and restaurants.

12. Float through the eons at Penn’s Cave

Float down a subterranean river in a narrow boat, just as visitors have done since Penn’s Cave opened to the public in 1885. Guides navigate the boat down narrow channels, describing the unique geology of the tunnels and pointing out cleverly named formations along the way.

Planning Tip: No matter what the season aboveground, the temperature is always about 52 degrees Fahrenheit in the cave. Layers are best.

Enjoy the dual track wooden roller coaster at family theme park, Hershey Park. George Sheldon/Shutterstock

13. Find thrills and sugar rushes at Hershey Park

Five words: Make your own chocolate bar. The automated assembly line in Hershey’s Chocolatetown is the world’s sweetest lesson in candy production, and visitors can assign ingredients and design their own labels. Once you’ve explored the stores and multimedia exhibits, head next door to Hersheypark, a dynamic theme park busy with rollercoasters, waterslides and carnival games.

Planning Tip: The property has its own resort, Hotel Hershey, with a family-friendly atmosphere and special packages. But many budget-conscious alternatives encircle the park, and there are even more hotels in nearby Harrisburg, the state capital.

14. Embrace the simple life at the Amish Village

Humble as the Amish are, Lancaster County is world-famous for its 45,000 “Plain People,” who wear 19th century attire and farm with traditional tools. You’ll likely pass a horse-drawn buggy on local roads, but to really delve deep into this unique pacifist lifestyle, take a farmhouse tour at the Amish Village.

Local Tip: Such a vehicle may sound odd here, but the village’s Backroads Bus Tour covers even more ground, stopping at local markets and revealing photogenic corners of Pennsylvania’s Dutch Country.

15. Poke through the ruins of Centralia

In the history of natural disasters, few are as weird or long-lasting as the Centralia coal fire. Ignited by accident in 1962, the underground coal deposits have burned continuously ever since, and surface temperatures have exceeded 1300 degrees Fahrenheit. The population has since evacuated, leaving behind an infernal ghost town. Centralia’s ruins still attract curious visitors, but be aware that you enter at your own risk.

Detour: Another haunting attraction is the Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike, a 13-mile stretch of highway near Breezewood, PA. Here you’ll find graffiti-covered lanes and two long, unlit highway tunnels.

Pine Creek Gorge is also known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania. CEW/Shutterstock

16. Gaze into Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon

Pine Creek Gorge is 45 miles long and 1,500 feet deep, yet plenty of Key Stone State natives have never even heard of the aptly named Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. The creek flows through Tioga State Forest in north-central Pennsylvania and has carved steep, wooded slopes into the terrain. Viewpoints from the top offer some of the best vistas in the state; trace the bottom by bicycle on the 62-mile Pine Creek Rail Trail.

Local Tip: The canyon is pretty far afield, but you’ll find diverse lodging in the towns of Mansfield and Wellsboro.

17. Comb the beach at Presque Isle State Park

When Western Pennsylvanians need a good tan, they head up to Presque Isle State Park, a spindle-shaped island off the southern shores of Lake Erie. Presque Isle is coveted for beaches, trails and shady trees, plus wide-open views of the Great Lake – all luxuries in a near-landlocked state. Three historic lighthouses make this place feel downright coastal, minus the salty air.

Detour: While passing through the town of Erie, consider a stop at the impressive Erie Maritime Museum.