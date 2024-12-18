First-time visitors to Alaska’s biggest city are often surprised to see a large metropolis suddenly popping into view through the airplane window. From humble beginnings as a work camp constructed in 1915 for crews building the Alaska Railroad, Anchorage has grown into “Alaska’s largest village” – known for its diverse population and being a vital hub for commerce, transportation and governance.

Indeed, most travelers to The Great Land begin and end their journey in Anchorage, making this a natural place to become acquainted with Alaska's unique tapestry of customs, perspectives, natural wonders and ways to pass the time.



Anchorage’s downtown was built as a neat grid of streets, providing easy access to quality dining and shopping and a unique trail system skirting Cook Inlet to the west. From world-class museums to a towering mountain range edging into the city limits, Anchorage is the perfect location to capture a snapshot of life in the far north.



Come in summer when the Midnight Sun is set on high beam, and there'll be plenty of time for 49th state fun. Here's how to enjoy 24 hours in Anchorage.



Visiting Anchorage in summer is a very different experience to arriving in the icy winter. Danny Daniels/Getty Images

Getting into and around Anchorage

Most travelers reach Anchorage by plane; Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, located six miles south of downtown, is served by flights from cities across the US and a few international destinations.



What’s the best way to travel from the airport?

Anchorage city buses run every 30 minutes from the airport to downtown (route 40) and to the Dimond Center area south of the center (route 65); services operate from around 6am to 11pm. Most hotels offer shuttles that regularly run to and from the airport. Alternatively, visit the kiosks near the baggage reclaim area to summon a ride.

Taxis wait outside and across the street from the baggage claim area; meet rideshare drivers at the upper level of the airport. Shuttle Services of Alaska offers door-to-door transfers from the airport to various locations around Anchorage, including downtown hotels.

Where can I store my luggage?

Anchorage airport offers luggage storage through Huntleigh USA on the lower level near the baggage claim area 4, but you must present a boarding pass to use the facility. If you’re spending the night in Anchorage and leaving after check-out time the following day, ask your hotel if they allow baggage storage (there may be a small fee).

In summer, a rental bike is a great way to explore the area around Anchorage. Michael DeYoung/Getty Images

How should I get around the city?

Anchorage has only one form of public transit. The People Mover bus system operates 14 routes covering the city and outlying areas, with day passes available for $5 or single rides for $2.

Rideshares are another popular way to get around, and taking an Uber or Lyft can be a real help when navigating this sprawling municipality. Schedule rides ahead of time whenever possible, especially for evening trips downtown, to ensure a driver is available when requested. Ordinary taxis are also plentiful but may be slow to respond unless booked in advance.

If you're looking for a more active way to move around the city, exploring by bike is becoming increasingly popular with visitors – at least in the summer months. Downtown Bike Rentals on 4th Ave can equip you with everything you’ll need to pedal the nearly 200 miles of paved trails winding around Anchorage, including a map, helmet and lock.

On a short trip to Anchorage, focus your attention on downtown. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Where should I stay in Anchorage?

Looking for a boutique experience? The Copper Whale Inn is located in a historic building with sweeping views of Cook Inlet and the Alaska Range. They also offer contactless check-in, an excellent European-style continental breakfast, and assistance with planning tours and activities.

If staying in the thick of things sounds appealing, the Hotel Captain Cook is Anchorage’s most famous luxury property, with shops and restaurants on-site, plus a concierge desk for booking tours. The hotel is located in the heart of Anchorage, perfectly placed for easy access to trails, restaurants, tours and activities.



What should I do with 24 hours in Anchorage?

A day and night is just enough time to get a taste for Alaska's biggest city.



Morning

Between May and early September, Anchorage wakes up early thanks to a sun that appears over the horizon at around 4am. Most people are eager to get a jump on the day’s work and play, so the streets are always bustling. Rise and shine with a hearty breakfast at The Biscuit Club, located on the lower level of the 4th Avenue Market Place; open at 7am from Tuesday to Friday, and from 9am at weekends, it’s the perfect place to fuel up for a busy day of exploring.

Planning a later start? Enjoy brunch at Palmeria, a popular tropical fusion restaurant that goes the extra mile. Come for big meals featuring tortas (Mexican sandwiches), avocado toast, eggs and amazing smoothies. Located on Barrow St, a short walk from downtown proper, it’s perfect if you fancy a morning stroll before breakfast.

After breakfast, stroll down to Ship Creek near 1st Ave and watch people cast lines into the fast-flowing water in the hope of landing a chinook or coho salmon. This is one of the most popular and convenient locations for visitors to try their hand at fishing; pop into the Bait Shack to rent or buy gear and get tips and the required fishing license.

Seaplane flights will lift you up above the Cook Inlet and the Alaskan landscape. Tomasz Wozniak/Shutterstock

Midday

There’s no better way to experience the unique textures of the Alaskan landscape than from a plane. Rust’s Flying Service offers flightseeing adventures by seaplane to view the waterways, glaciers and wildlife of Southcentral Alaska, departing from nearby Lake Hood. They’ll even pick you up at your hotel.

Afterward, stroll down the road to the Alaska Aviation Museum, where the state’s deep connection to the story of flight lives on. View a multitude of aircraft and hear about the legendary pilots who flew them.

If a trip into the wilderness sounds more enticing, book a guided trek with Go Hike Alaska. Recommended routes include their popular Valley and Forest Walk (suitable for most hikers) or the Alpine Classic Trek (if you’re looking for something more challenging). Both hikes last four hours and run from May to October.



Enjoy lunch toward the west end of 4th Ave at Snow City Cafe. Savor the daily soup and sandwich combo, or order a hearty salad to stay fueled for the afternoon ahead. This is where locals head for lunch, and it’s always lively, with good conversation and servers who know their community well.

Afternoon

Use the afternoon hours to explore the downtown area between 1st Ave and 10th Ave, starting with the Alaska Public Lands Information Center on 4th Ave. With free admission and a plethora of exhibits showcasing wildlife and outdoor recreation in Southcentral Alaska, it’s a great place to get a feel for the vast expanse of land that draws adventurers to the 49th state.

Located on C St, the Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center is where the city and state’s most important historical relics, cultures and art are celebrated, with three full floors of exhibits. Don’t miss the Smithsonian’s Arctic Studies exhibition for insights into the ancient traditions of Alaska’s Indigenous peoples, and the Alaska Exhibition, exploring the development and protection of this unique part of the United States.

Tie it all together on a scenic city tour with Salmon Berry Tours, visiting the city's most important cultural and historical sites, including Earthquake Park, where a 9.2 magnitude temblor shook for over four minutes in 1964, causing an entire neighborhood to slide into Cook Inlet.

After dark, hit Anchorage's restaurants, bars and live music venues. O'Hara Shipe for Lonely Planet

Evening

Celebrate a day filled with adventures by stopping for a drink and snack at Simon and Seafort’s on L St, overlooking Cook Inlet. Their 2:30pm to 5:30pm happy hour is known across town for great deals on wine, beer and cocktails, which you can enjoy alongside delicious seafood-laden plates.



Or, for a panoramic view, head up to the top of Hotel Captain Cook for a drink at the Crow’s Nest, where you can rub shoulders with a who’s who of Anchorage society while sipping a cocktail and enjoying tasty small plates. Ask for a table on the north side of the bar to catch a glimpse of 20,310ft-high Denali, North America’s highest peak, in the distance.

After Dark

There's no need to rush off to eat. In summer, the Midnight Sun lingers long past dinner time, and most Anchorage restaurants and bars stay open late. While you'll likely need reservations for dinner between 5pm and 8pm, it's usually not difficult to find a table later in the evening.

As one of the most diverse cities in the US, Anchorage’s dining scene reflects a multitude of cultures and tastes; try Tequila 61 on 4th Ave for fun Latin-fusion cuisine, craft cocktails and tequila flights. Meat eaters should swing into Club Paris on 5th Ave for dinner; this Anchorage institution has been serving swanky cocktails and steaks since 1957. Cozy up in the lounge-style dining room and enjoy the chilled-out vibe as well as the food.

Located next door to Club Paris, Ginger specializes in Pacific Coast cuisine with an Asian twist. It’s a great place to try unique cocktails, fresh spring rolls, wraps and a spicy tuna tower that could hold its own in any West Coast city.

Local venue Williwaw Social is an excellent last stop for post-dinner tunes, with local bands and national talent hitting the stage, both indoors and on the rooftop. Open until midnight on weekdays and until 2am on weekends, it’s a great place to capture Anchorage’s party scene before heading back to your hotel and getting a good night’s sleep.