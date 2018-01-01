Full Day Tour to Calamuchita Valley from Cordoba

The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am.We depart from Cordoba through Provincial Route N° 5 up to Myriam Stefford monument, heading to Alta Gracia. Once we reach the city, we see the most important testimonies of its rich cultural heritage: The Tajamar, an old artificial lake built by the Jesuits; the Jesuitical Monastery of Alta Gracia (Virrey Liniers´ Historical Museum), Nuestra Señora de la Merced´s Church and the house where Ernesto "Che" Guevara lived during his childhood. We continue to Anisacate, La Bolsa and Villa Ciudad de América, located very close to the banks of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos, until we reach Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, where we will see the city center and the thermal baths. We will pass through the towns of Villa Rumipal and Villa del Dique to finally arrive Embalse Rio Tercero, the largest artificial lake in the province, surrounded by the nuclear power station, the plant and the landfills. Later, we visit Villa General Belgrano, constructed under a great european physionomy. We will return across the four affluents of the Lake Los Molinos, via Los Reartes and Potrero de Garay, at the foot of Sierras Grandes. Finally, we return to Córdoba through Provincial Route No. 5.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 7pm.