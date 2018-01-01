Welcome to Córdoba
Despite being a whopping 715km away from Buenos Aires, Córdoba is anything but a provincial backwater – in 2006 the city was awarded the hefty designation of Cultural Capital of the Americas, and the title fit like a glove. Four excellent municipal galleries – dedicated to emerging, contemporary, classical and fine art respectively – are within easy walking distance of each other and the city center.
Top experiences in Córdoba
Full Day Tour to La Cumbrecita from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9:00am. We will leave Cordoba through the provincial route N° 5 by passing the monument of Miryam Stefford, heading to Alta Gracia. We continue along Anisacate, La Bolsa y Villa Ciudad de América, on the banks of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.Then we ascend to the Sierras Grandes through a picturesque region of coniferous forests. We pass through Villa Berna to reach La Cumbrecita, an Alpine-style village who has the distinction of being one of the few pedestrian towns in the world. We will visit the balneario "La Olla", the traditional Hotel La Cumbrecita and the ecumenical chapel.We will then continue at Villa General Belgrano with its particular central European physiognomy. Then we return to the provincial route N° 5 through the Curva del Viento (the Wind Curve), where we will enjoy a spectacular view of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.The tour finishes in Cordoba around 7:00pm with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.
Full Day Jesuit Legacy Tour from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels, at 9:00am. We will leave the city of Córdoba on Route 9N and drive to Colonia Caroya, which is inhabited by descendants of immigrants from northern Italy. We will visit the Casa Caroya Jesuit Ranch, which served as summer residence to college students of Monserrat.Then we will visit Jesus Maria who is famous for its festival of Doma and Folklore. Here we will visit the Jesuit Estancia of San Isidro Labrador, a pioneer in the wine making in the region.We continue visiting the historic Posta Sinsacate and Barranca Yaco where the leader Facundo Quiroga was killed. Then we will arrive at the Estancia Santa Catalina known for its beautiful baroque church.We continue along Sierras Chicas by passing through the beautiful towns of Ascochinga, La Granja, Villa Animi, Agua de Oro, Salsipuedes and Rio Ceballos.We finally return to Córdoba by Route E-53. The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.
Cordoba Southern Wine Route Tour with Small Group
South Wine Route is composed by four wineries located in Pocito department, in the south of our province. Visit to the Champagnera Miguel Mas, where they produce homemade champagne using the Charma method and fine wines, Fabril Alto Verde organic winery produces high quality and certificated wines. We continue with the visit to Viñas de Segisa winery, this is the first boutique winery and awarded with gold medals due to the high quality of its wines. Finally we visit Las Marianas winery, surrounded by beautiful mountains. In every winery you will be able to taste their products.There are wineries and vineyards framed by incredible beautiful landscapes. At this boutique-style facilities, the owners themselves welcome visitors and guide them across the vineyards and explain them the different production processes. At the city’s south, there is an exceptionally fertile area that hosts wine and organic sparkling wine producers.
Half Day Tour to Alta Gracia from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am if you choose the morning option or 2:30pm if you choose the afternoon option.We will leave Cordoba through the provincial route n° 5 and pass the monument of Miryam Stefford while we are heading to Alta Gracia.Once we reach the city, we will see the most important testimonies of its rich cultural heritage: The Tajamar, an old artificial lake built by the Jesuits, The Jesuit Estancia Alta Gracia (Virrey Liniers House Historical Museum), Nuestra Señora de la Merced Church, the house where Ernesto "Che" Guevara lived during his childhood, the museum of the famous musical composer Manuel de Falla and the Virgen de Lourdes Grotto. After visiting the town we will return to Cordoba and the tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.
Half Day Tour to Sierras Chicas circuit from Cordo
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am if morning option selected, or 1pm if afternoon option selected.We leave Cordoba along RP E-55 to visit La Calera, an historical city with representative monuments like La Capilla Vieja y el Molino Doble. Afterwards, we visit the old dyke Mal Paso and go through a number of picturesque cities located at the foot of the mountain range Sierras Chicas: Saldán, Villa Allende, very famous for its Golf Club, Unquillo and Mendiolaza, chosen by many artists as their place of residence and inspiration.Later, we visit Rio Ceballos, a traditional resort located at the foot of the hill Ñu Pora to wich we will ascend to appreciate the figure of Christ on the top and enjoy a spectacular panoramic view. Then, we will visit the dyke La Quebrada and the Provincial Hydric Reserve to finally return to Cordoba.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 2:30pm (morning option) or 6:30pm (afternoon option).
Full Day Tour to Calamuchita Valley from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am.We depart from Cordoba through Provincial Route N° 5 up to Myriam Stefford monument, heading to Alta Gracia. Once we reach the city, we see the most important testimonies of its rich cultural heritage: The Tajamar, an old artificial lake built by the Jesuits; the Jesuitical Monastery of Alta Gracia (Virrey Liniers´ Historical Museum), Nuestra Señora de la Merced´s Church and the house where Ernesto "Che" Guevara lived during his childhood. We continue to Anisacate, La Bolsa and Villa Ciudad de América, located very close to the banks of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos, until we reach Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, where we will see the city center and the thermal baths. We will pass through the towns of Villa Rumipal and Villa del Dique to finally arrive Embalse Rio Tercero, the largest artificial lake in the province, surrounded by the nuclear power station, the plant and the landfills. Later, we visit Villa General Belgrano, constructed under a great european physionomy. We will return across the four affluents of the Lake Los Molinos, via Los Reartes and Potrero de Garay, at the foot of Sierras Grandes. Finally, we return to Córdoba through Provincial Route No. 5.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 7pm.