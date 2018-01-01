Welcome to Rosario

Birthplace of the Argentine flag as well as two of the nation's most famous exports, Che Guevara and Lionel Messi, Rosario is still an important river port but has done a great job of regenerating its center. The derelict buildings of the long costanera have been converted into galleries, restaurants and skate parks, and river beaches and islands buzz with life in summer. The center – a curious mishmash of stunning early-20th-century buildings overshadowed by ugly apartments – has a comfortable, lived-in feel, and the down-to-earth rosarinos (people from Rosario) are a delight.

Top experiences in Rosario

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Rosario activities

$95 Cruises, Sailing & Water Tours

Boat Tour at Paraná River

The meeting point will be at the Rosario Fluvial Station. Before starting the guide will tell you the safety instructions. The boat has a maximum capacity of 11 people and its design is comfortable both inside and in its "V" helmet making navigation very comfortable and safe. It is equipped with an ecological and quiet engine. It does not have a cabin so it feels the nature and allows to have a panorama of 360°.The tour lasts 1.30 hrs and starts crossing the Paraná River to the interior of the Delta going through the Marinos streams, Paraná Viejo, La Lechiguana, "El Charigué" community with its police station, island school and medical center, then sailing through small streams reaching the Rosario-Victoria Bridge and returning around the silhouette of Rosario passing through the Balneario La Florida, Rosario Central Football Stadium, North Harbor, Silos Davis and Flag's monument.You will be able to appreciate differents views of the city and also all that the island can offer such as native flora and fauna. This will be a great opportunity to admire the beautiful landscapes of the island, relax in its quietness and listen to the singing of the different birds and of course, to take wonderful photos!  
See More Activities

Rosario in detail