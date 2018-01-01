Boat Tour at Paraná River

The meeting point will be at the Rosario Fluvial Station. Before starting the guide will tell you the safety instructions. The boat has a maximum capacity of 11 people and its design is comfortable both inside and in its "V" helmet making navigation very comfortable and safe. It is equipped with an ecological and quiet engine. It does not have a cabin so it feels the nature and allows to have a panorama of 360°.The tour lasts 1.30 hrs and starts crossing the Paraná River to the interior of the Delta going through the Marinos streams, Paraná Viejo, La Lechiguana, "El Charigué" community with its police station, island school and medical center, then sailing through small streams reaching the Rosario-Victoria Bridge and returning around the silhouette of Rosario passing through the Balneario La Florida, Rosario Central Football Stadium, North Harbor, Silos Davis and Flag's monument.You will be able to appreciate differents views of the city and also all that the island can offer such as native flora and fauna. This will be a great opportunity to admire the beautiful landscapes of the island, relax in its quietness and listen to the singing of the different birds and of course, to take wonderful photos!