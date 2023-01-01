Museo del Hombre Chaqueño

This small but excellent museum is run by enthusiastic staff (some English spoken) who talk you through displays covering the three main pillars of Chaco's population: indigenous inhabitants (there are some excellent ceramics and Toba musical instruments here); Criollos who resulted from interbreeding between the European arrivals and the local populations; and ‘gringos,’ the wave of mostly European immigration from the late 19th century onward. Best is the mythology room upstairs, where you’ll get to meet various quirky characters from Chaco's popular religion.