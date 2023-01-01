Museo de Artesanías Tradicionales Folclóricas

This intriguing museum in a converted colonial house has small displays of fine traditional artesanía (handicrafts) plus a good shop, but the highlight is watching students being taught to work leather, silver, bone and wood by master craftspeople. Other rooms around the courtyard are occupied by working artisans who will sell to you directly. Museum guides are enthusiastic, knowledgeable and friendly.

The best time to visit is in the mornings when there's a greater variety of artisans working. There's also a shop here.