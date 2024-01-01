This museum is set around an attractive patio and exhibits weapons, antique furniture, coins and items dealing with religious and civil history. It’s a little bit higgledy-piggledy, but staff are proud of the exhibition and keen to chat. The room on the War of the Triple Alliance is the most interesting.
Museo Histórico de Corrientes
Along the Río Paraná
9.06 MILES
The headquarters of the sculpture Bienal and the venue for it, the exhibition room and grounds house many of the most impressive pieces from past…
0.62 MILES
The costanera of Corrientes is one of the most attractive along the entire Río Paraná with shady park areas, gold-sand beaches and a variety of bars and…
Museo de Artesanías Tradicionales Folclóricas
0.27 MILES
This intriguing museum in a converted colonial house has small displays of fine traditional artesanía (handicrafts) plus a good shop, but the highlight is…
9.13 MILES
This small but excellent museum is run by enthusiastic staff (some English spoken) who talk you through displays covering the three main pillars of Chaco…
8.93 MILES
Founded in 1943, this is a cultural center and gallery that for decades has been the driving force behind Resistencia’s artistic commitment. It's famous…
0.14 MILES
A striking belle-époque building; ask at the ticket office if you can have a peek inside to see the beautiful treble-galleried theater and its painted…
0.27 MILES
Located in one of the oldest buildings in Corrientes, this small museum has threadbare displays on traditional local architecture and some anthropological…
