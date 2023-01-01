El Fogón de los Arrieros

Founded in 1943, this is a cultural center and gallery that for decades has been the driving force behind Resistencia’s artistic commitment. It's famous for its eclectic collection of objets d'art from around Chaco and Argentina. The museum also features the wood carvings of local artist and cultural activist Juan de Dios Mena. Check out the irreverent epitaphs to dead patrons in the memorial garden; it’s called ‘Colonia Sálsipuedes’ (leave if you can).