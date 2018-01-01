Welcome to Andorra la Vella
Where else but Europe can you visit three countries in one day? After an early start from Barcelona, you’ll be in the Spanish village of Baga by 8:30am, surrounded by the rocky peaks of Cadi-Moixero National Park.Explore Baga’s central square and medieval church before crossing the border into France in time for breakfast in the walled town of Mont-Louis. After traditional French fare of croissants and café au lait, explore the town’s 17th-century fortified citadel, designed by Vauban and protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Leaving Mont-Louis at 11am, you’ll take a scenic drive over the Pyrenees Alps into neighboring Andorra, to the capital Andorra la Vella. Explore Romanesque churches and stone houses in the city’s old quarter, and enjoy lunch in a traditional Andorran restaurant (own expense).After lunch, you have the choice of hitting Andorra la Vella’s tax-free shops for bargain-priced wine and souvenirs, or hitting the mountain trails surrounding the River Madriu and visiting the Romanesque church of St Miquel d’Engolasters.The return drive to Barcelona departs Andorra la Vella at 4pm, dropping into Coll de Nargo for a late-afternoon drink en route. Admire Coll de Nargo’s Romanesque church of St Climent and stunning valley views before continuing the drive back to Barcelona, arriving at around 7pm in time for pre-dinner drinks and tapas or whatever else your evening holds.Please note: This tour is available in English only
You will be picked up at 07:00 am at your hotel in Barcelona in our comfortable car/minivan. You will be able to relax during the scenic journey to Andorra and will make a refueling stop for a coffee & pastry by 09:00 am. Your route will take you through the beautiful Pyrenees to Andorra la Vella, the capital of the small but awesome country of Andorra. On the way, you will cross the beautiful Catalan countryside with reservoirs, churches, and castles. At 10:30 am you will reach the capital, Andorra La Vella, once there, our favorite choice is to stay with our guide and discover hidden spots around the country. But you have two other options (tickets not included in this price):-SPA option: if you wish to try the Inuu Spa, we'll give you the directions and we'll meet you back for lunch.-Adventure Park option: if you wish to visit Naturlandia Adventure Park, we will take you there and pick you up for lunch. The park offers all kinds of activities: nature, sports, educational, recreational and entertainment especially designed for everyone. Ideal for families!!! At 13:30 pm you will go for lunch at a local restaurant where they offer traditional Andorra cuisine. After lunch, you will have 1 hour of free time to enjoy some shopping around Andorra la Vella and then you'll head back to Barcelona at around 16:30 pm. Approximate arrival time back to the city will be 18:30 to 19:00 pm. The drive back will be faster but completely different and gorgeous sightseeing through Catalonia countryside. You will stop on route for a chance to stretch your legs and quench your thirst, There is no denying that this tour takes in a lot of driving, but every mile brings a new view, every turn a different perspective.