Private Andorra Premium Experience with optional Spa or other Activities

You will be picked up at 07:00 am at your hotel in Barcelona in our comfortable car/minivan. You will be able to relax during the scenic journey to Andorra and will make a refueling stop for a coffee & pastry by 09:00 am. Your route will take you through the beautiful Pyrenees to Andorra la Vella, the capital of the small but awesome country of Andorra. On the way, you will cross the beautiful Catalan countryside with reservoirs, churches, and castles. At 10:30 am you will reach the capital, Andorra La Vella, once there, our favorite choice is to stay with our guide and discover hidden spots around the country. But you have two other options (tickets not included in this price):-SPA option: if you wish to try the Inuu Spa, we'll give you the directions and we'll meet you back for lunch.-Adventure Park option: if you wish to visit Naturlandia Adventure Park, we will take you there and pick you up for lunch. The park offers all kinds of activities: nature, sports, educational, recreational and entertainment especially designed for everyone. Ideal for families!!! At 13:30 pm you will go for lunch at a local restaurant where they offer traditional Andorra cuisine. After lunch, you will have 1 hour of free time to enjoy some shopping around Andorra la Vella and then you'll head back to Barcelona at around 16:30 pm. Approximate arrival time back to the city will be 18:30 to 19:00 pm. The drive back will be faster but completely different and gorgeous sightseeing through Catalonia countryside. You will stop on route for a chance to stretch your legs and quench your thirst, There is no denying that this tour takes in a lot of driving, but every mile brings a new view, every turn a different perspective.