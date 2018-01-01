Andorra:Trekking and Gastronomy Premium Small Group Experience

To join, choose from options in including a transfer from Barcelona, Andorra town centre or meet us there yourself. Whichever you choose, the experience begins at the entrance to Incles Valley, in the parish of Canillo at 1,950m, where we will leave the car and take an electric bus until reaching the Borda Xicos where we will have a light lunch (picnic). The Borda Xicos is located in the middle of the Incles Valley. A valley that, despite its natural beauty, often goes unnoticed by the tourists that circulate between Soldeu and El Tarter. Of glacial origin, as denoted by its U form, it has been conserved quite wild, and each Spring colors explode between the very diverse flowers that are found among them.We begin the excursion with the guide, a professional who knows the environment, ready to show you the most attractive corners of the country and whose main objective is to make you live the mountain, prioritizing personalized treatment. There are different routes around the Incles Valley, with different difficulty levels and distances. With the help of the guide, we will adapt the after-meal hike to all the different profiles: both for who wants to explore new routes as well as those who simply love the walks and enjoying a day at nature without complications.During the summer, Incles Valley becomes a paradise for the senses because of its richness in flora and fauna. Configured by meadows, pastures and quays, stands out the vegetation at the bottom of the valley, with extensive meadows where the gramineous reigns, with flowers as spectacular as the cuckoo flower.The more significative types of vegetation are the fir tree, black pine, "moixera" and arnica, among others. As for the fauna it is very likely that you can see some common vulture, the footprint of a savage pig, a roe deer and, with a bit of luck, the mythical forest rooster. You can also enjoy the Incles river, rich in autochthonous species such as the trout and the red frog.Among other proposals, the location allows us to discover the lake of Juclar, which is located in the northeast of Andorra, in the parish of Canillo, surrounded by the peak of the Siscaró and the Escobes peak. This pond is 21.3 hectares, which is the largest in Andorra.Once you get back to the borda a member of the team will receive you with a welcome refreshment and will show you the place where we will celebrate the effort with a dinner and a well-deserved rest with the comfort of our traditional facilities, but with all the premium services and details.The following day, enjoy a healthy breakfast of locally-sourced fresh food including bread, vegetables, fruit, meat and cheese, before journeying to Andorra’s town center to wander, shop or relax in beautiful surroundings, before your return transfer to Barcelona.