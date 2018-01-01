Welcome to Andorra
Bustling capital Andorra la Vella is crammed with traffic and duty-free day trippers, retaining just a sprinkle of character in its centuries-old Barri Antic. That's all soon forgotten, though, once you strike out above the tight valleys.
According to local legend, Andorra was founded by Charlemagne in the 9th century. Until the 1993 proclamation of its constitution, this Catalan-speaking minicountry was jointly governed for over 700 years by two co-princes: Spain's bishop of Urgell, and the French president, who remain honorary heads of state.
Top experiences in Andorra
Andorra activities
Private Andorra Premium Experience with optional Spa or other Activities
You will be picked up at 07:00 am at your hotel in Barcelona in our comfortable car/minivan. You will be able to relax during the scenic journey to Andorra and will make a refueling stop for a coffee & pastry by 09:00 am. Your route will take you through the beautiful Pyrenees to Andorra la Vella, the capital of the small but awesome country of Andorra. On the way, you will cross the beautiful Catalan countryside with reservoirs, churches, and castles. At 10:30 am you will reach the capital, Andorra La Vella, once there, our favorite choice is to stay with our guide and discover hidden spots around the country. But you have two other options (tickets not included in this price):-SPA option: if you wish to try the Inuu Spa, we'll give you the directions and we'll meet you back for lunch.-Adventure Park option: if you wish to visit Naturlandia Adventure Park, we will take you there and pick you up for lunch. The park offers all kinds of activities: nature, sports, educational, recreational and entertainment especially designed for everyone. Ideal for families!!! At 13:30 pm you will go for lunch at a local restaurant where they offer traditional Andorra cuisine. After lunch, you will have 1 hour of free time to enjoy some shopping around Andorra la Vella and then you'll head back to Barcelona at around 16:30 pm. Approximate arrival time back to the city will be 18:30 to 19:00 pm. The drive back will be faster but completely different and gorgeous sightseeing through Catalonia countryside. You will stop on route for a chance to stretch your legs and quench your thirst, There is no denying that this tour takes in a lot of driving, but every mile brings a new view, every turn a different perspective.
Andorra Skiing and Shopping Private Day Trip from Barcelona
Your guide will pick you up at your hotel/apartment in Barcelona with VIP Mercedes minibus, you will enjoy a relaxed transfer with a new and luxury Mercedes only for your group, no shared service. The journey will take 2,5 hours. Please fill in the booking comments the name of the ski resort you wish to visit in Andorra. You can rent ski equipment up on place, you guide will assist you and will recommend you the best place to visit.In the afternoon you will be collected by your guide and bus and head to Andorra center, your guide will visit with you Andorra center. Andorra is very well known for it's great shops with all know brands and to fantastic and unbeatable prices. After you will head again with your guide and bus back to your location in Barcelona.
EXPERIENCE 3 COUNTRIES IN 1 DAY PRIVATE TOUR THROUGH SPAIN ANDORRA AND FRANCE
We recommend to start the tour at 08.00am. Tour duration is approximate 12 hours. Driving time approximate 6 hours. Begins from Barcelona to Montserrat (first stop). In Montserrat will have time to visit the monastery and the black madonna (our lady of Montserrat) patron saint of Catalonia. You will enjoy spectacular views from Montserrat and also its natural rock formations. After that we go to our next stop and 2nd country: Andorra. We arrive in Andorra at the lunch time, so you will have time to have a typical lunch in a local restaurant. After lunch a bit of free time for shopping or visit any interesting monument in the area (for example the Meritxell sanctuary. Afternoon travel to next country: France. We cross the border in Pas de la Casa, once in France we can stop at any charming little town for a snack or just take a nice walk around. After that it will be time to come back to Barcelona! And remember do not forget your passport!!
Andorra:Trekking and Gastronomy Premium Small Group Experience
To join, choose from options in including a transfer from Barcelona, Andorra town centre or meet us there yourself. Whichever you choose, the experience begins at the entrance to Incles Valley, in the parish of Canillo at 1,950m, where we will leave the car and take an electric bus until reaching the Borda Xicos where we will have a light lunch (picnic). The Borda Xicos is located in the middle of the Incles Valley. A valley that, despite its natural beauty, often goes unnoticed by the tourists that circulate between Soldeu and El Tarter. Of glacial origin, as denoted by its U form, it has been conserved quite wild, and each Spring colors explode between the very diverse flowers that are found among them.We begin the excursion with the guide, a professional who knows the environment, ready to show you the most attractive corners of the country and whose main objective is to make you live the mountain, prioritizing personalized treatment. There are different routes around the Incles Valley, with different difficulty levels and distances. With the help of the guide, we will adapt the after-meal hike to all the different profiles: both for who wants to explore new routes as well as those who simply love the walks and enjoying a day at nature without complications.During the summer, Incles Valley becomes a paradise for the senses because of its richness in flora and fauna. Configured by meadows, pastures and quays, stands out the vegetation at the bottom of the valley, with extensive meadows where the gramineous reigns, with flowers as spectacular as the cuckoo flower.The more significative types of vegetation are the fir tree, black pine, "moixera" and arnica, among others. As for the fauna it is very likely that you can see some common vulture, the footprint of a savage pig, a roe deer and, with a bit of luck, the mythical forest rooster. You can also enjoy the Incles river, rich in autochthonous species such as the trout and the red frog.Among other proposals, the location allows us to discover the lake of Juclar, which is located in the northeast of Andorra, in the parish of Canillo, surrounded by the peak of the Siscaró and the Escobes peak. This pond is 21.3 hectares, which is the largest in Andorra.Once you get back to the borda a member of the team will receive you with a welcome refreshment and will show you the place where we will celebrate the effort with a dinner and a well-deserved rest with the comfort of our traditional facilities, but with all the premium services and details.The following day, enjoy a healthy breakfast of locally-sourced fresh food including bread, vegetables, fruit, meat and cheese, before journeying to Andorra’s town center to wander, shop or relax in beautiful surroundings, before your return transfer to Barcelona.
Ski Mountaineering Premium Small Group Tour from the Xicos Mountain Cabin in Andorra
The magic of ski mountaineering in Andorra, an exclusive experience. Enjoy a day of skiing through the mountain backcountry surrounded by luxury and comfort in a marvellous environment and The adventure will begin in the moment that you leave your vehicle at the entrance to the Valley d’Incles, where a guide will meet you to accompany to the Xicos Mountain Cabin. You will have already begun to appreciate the beauty of the Andorran countryside on your way here, but starting from this moment you will truly enter into this fantastic environment, free of noise, far from busy car-filled roads.With your guide, you will spend 20 minutes in skis or in snowshoes journeying to the mountain cabin along a path bordering the river of the valley. Upon arriving at the cabin, you will find an exclusive space that combines luxury and tradition, which welcomes you with heat of the living room fireplace. After getting comfortable, you will enjoy a delicious meal specially prepared to both appeal to your palate and at the same time give you the energy to spend the following day discovering the magnificent countryside and enjoying its very special sensations. The Xicos Mountain Cabin is a perfect and exclusive location to relax surrounded by nature, by comfort and luxury - after a long restful sleep, you will find a healthy breakfast prepared for you in the morning before you begin your adventure. The guide will give you the necessary instruction to enjoy your experience with the highest level of safety. You will learn different techniques moving across the winter terrain by moderate ascents, descents on gentle slopes and reaching summits of low difficulty. If you have a higher level we will propose a more challenging itinerary, with more difficult routes and summits. According to the mountain conditions and weather, we will adapt the outing to your background and experience. In any case, you will be able to travel across the mountains, skiing in freedom through untouched snows, discovering the wintery environment. The winter snows transmit a sense of peace, a silence difficult to find in any other environment. The light of the snow will fill you with energy and help you escape from your day-to-day world, and fill you with pride for your own efforts.During the winter, the valley d’Incles becomes a paradise of the senses with many routes of different difficulties and distances and The Xicos Mountain Cabin is the point of departure for a number of magical journeys, When you return to the mountain cabin, there will be a delicious beverage waiting for you. Whatsmore, if you like, you can enjoy another delicious meal to help restore your energy. At all times, the adventure will be adapted to your needs, curiosities and desires, and always personalised to maintain an ambience of exclusiveness and luxury.
Snowshoes Hike, Dinner and Stay in Luxury Mountain Cabin in the Valley d'Incles
A magic journey with snowshoes in Andorra, an exclusive experience. Enjoy a day of skiing through the mountain backcountry surrounded by luxury and comfort in a marvellous environment.Are you ready to discover the snowy countryside and experience the impressive silence and tranquility? The adventure begins the moment that you leave your vehicle at the entrance to the Valley d’Incles, where you will meet your guide that will manage your itinerary so that you enjoy the beauty of the snowy countryside and the silence that will stun you. We will provide you the material and we will explain to you how to use it so you that you can enjoy the experience in conditions of security and comfort that will allow you to immerse yourself in the route and its charms without worry. During winter the Valley d’Incles becomes a paradise of the senses. The routes that we offer allow you to enter by the Valley d’Incles o by the Valley de Ransol. The routes are all magnificent, of various difficulties (easy, medium and hard) with inclines and distances that we will adapt to your needs, abilities and desires. With any itinerary, you will have the opportunity to discover how the wintery environment is. How the silence it emits will transport you to a different world and allow you to experience sensations very special and difficult to explain, but fantastic to feel. Finally, under a starry sky that adds charm to the whole experience, you will arrive at the Xicos Mountain Cabin where you will be able to rest and recuperate, thanks to the heat and light of the fireplace, and remember the sensations that few people before have experienced. The Xicos mountain cabin is a magnificent space where the luxury of your age meets tradition. In this hundred-year old building, typical of the Pyrenees, you will experience the sensation of being alone, surrounded by nature and far from civilization. In this marvellous and exclusive location we will serve you a delicious meal to keep you experience new sensations. This time, you will experience the sensations related to taste and smell, through dishes prepared just for you.