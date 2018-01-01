Welcome to Constantine

Constantine, Algeria's third city, is one of the grand urban spectacles of Algeria, made by nature but embellished by man. Over time, the Oued Rhumel (Rhumel River) carved out a deep, and almost circular, gorge around an outcrop of rock, creating a natural fortress that was already occupied in Neolithic times. Since then, Constantine has always been a city of political, cultural and economic significance.

Read More