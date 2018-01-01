Welcome to Constantine
Constantine, Algeria's third city, is one of the grand urban spectacles of Algeria, made by nature but embellished by man. Over time, the Oued Rhumel (Rhumel River) carved out a deep, and almost circular, gorge around an outcrop of rock, creating a natural fortress that was already occupied in Neolithic times. Since then, Constantine has always been a city of political, cultural and economic significance.
Despite this epic history and setting, actual tourist sites are remarkably thin on the ground – the real pleasure of a visit here is all in the atmosphere.
