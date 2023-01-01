Mausoleum of Timur Shah

Timur Shah was the first to make Kabul the capital of a unified kingdom. He died in 1793, but it was another 23 years before his mausoleum was built, possibly due to the chaos after his death, caused by his leaving over 20 sons and no nominated successor. The building is a copy of the Indian Mughal style, an octagonal brick structure surmounted by a plain brick drum and shallow dome. The mausoleum stands in one of the oldest surviving parts of Kabul, with its traditional street plan, houses and winding lanes. This area has been at the centre of a restoration project by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.