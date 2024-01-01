Red Wall Cave

Zimbabwe

One of the national park's more well-known caves, a 40-minute walk from the mountain hut.

  • Chimanimani Mountains, Chimanimani, Manicaland, Zimbabwe

    Chimanimani National Park

    8.88 MILES

    With its pristine wilderness, Chimanimani National Park is a hiker's paradise. Sharing a border with Mozambique, the park is still very wild and unspoiled…

  • Bridal Veil Falls

    Bridal Veil Falls

    11.98 MILES

    The aptly named Bridal Veil Falls drop 50m in a delicate, fanned manner. It's worth a visit for its tranquil sanctuary location where you can swim at the…

  • Tessa's Pool

    Tessa's Pool

    3.08 MILES

    A popular place to visit within the national park is this natural swimming hole. Also here are San rock art paintings, but drop by the Outward Bound…

  • Chimanimani National Reserve

    Chimanimani National Reserve

    22.42 MILES

    The Chimanimani National Reserve, created in 2003, is part of the larger Chimanimani Transfrontier Conservation Area (ACTF). Together with Chimanimani…

  • North Cave

    North Cave

    0.4 MILES

    A 30-minute walk north of the mountain hut, North Cave overlooks a waterfall and opens onto views of the highest peaks. Above the waterfall is a pool,…

  • Mt Binga

    Mt Binga

    5.53 MILES

    The highest point in the Chimanimani Range is the 2437m-high Mt Binga on the Mozambican border, a stiff three-hour climb from the mountain hut site. Carry…

  • Eland Sanctuary

    Eland Sanctuary

    9.92 MILES

    While you'd be very lucky to spot any elands these days, it's still worth the trek up here for splendid views of the mountainous surrounds. It's 4km north…

  • Chimanimani Anglican Church

    Chimanimani Anglican Church

    10.5 MILES

    This historic church featuring lovely stained-glass windows, and believed to be several centuries old, was shipped here from London in 1960.

