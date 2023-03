Rock Park, the site of the earliest spa development, is an artfully wild, well-strewn oasis at the centre of town. The bathhouse is now a complementary health centre and the pump room a conference centre. Fill your bottle at the rusty-looking, salty Chalybeate Spring (donated to the public by the Lord of the Manor in 1879) beside the Arlais Brook – apparently the iron-rich water is good for treating gout, rheumatism, anaemia and more.