Yr Hen Lyfrgell

Croeso (welcome) to a bastion of the Welsh language in the overwhelmingly English-speaking capital. Cardiff's beautiful Old Library has been converted into a showcase for all things Cymraeg, with an excellent gift shop, a cafe and Welsh-language lessons. Everyone's welcome, even if the only Welsh you can muster is a timid bore da (good morning). While you're here, check out the gorgeous Victorian tiles lining the library's original entrance and call into the Cardiff Story museum.

There's also a left-luggage desk (each piece £5 to £10 per day, collection by 3.30pm the following day).