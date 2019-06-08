St John the Baptist Church

A graceful Gothic tower rises from this 15th-century church, its delicate stonework looking almost like filigree. Along with the castle keep, this is one of the few remnants of medieval Cardiff: a church has stood here since at least 1180. Inside there are regimental flags, elegant pointed arches and a spectacular Stuart-era tomb. Free half-hour concerts on the original Victorian organ featuring visiting (sometimes international) organists are held here at 1.15pm on the second Friday of each month.