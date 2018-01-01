Welcome to Ha Tien
Ha Tien may be part of the Mekong Delta, but lying on the Gulf of Thailand it feels a world away from the rice fields and rivers that typify the region. There are dramatic limestone formations peppering the area, which are home to a network of caves, some of which have been turned into temples. Plantations of pepper trees cling to the hillsides. On a clear day, Phu Quoc Island is easily visible to the west.
The town itself has a languid charm, with crumbling colonial villas and a colourful riverside market. Already bolstered by the number of Phu Quoc– or Cambodia-bound travellers, visitor numbers will soar further with the recent introduction of two more car ferries to Phu Quoc to join the two already in place.
Oh yes, Ha Tien is on the map.
