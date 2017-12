Why I love Queensland

Positioned where the Daintree Rainforest meets the Great Barrier Reef, Port Douglas in Queensland is one of the world’s most remarkable destinations. After a trip to the reef with Tropical Journeys, Lonely Planet Pathfinder Dan James explores the region’s remarkable Indigenous culture, visiting the beautiful Mossman Gorge and meeting Binna Swindley from Janbal Gallery to discover what inspires his extraordinary artworks. Sponsored by Three.

