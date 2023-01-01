Casa de la Estrella

The sovereign state of Venezuela was born in this historic house on May 6, 1830, when Congress convened here and decreed secession from Gran Colombia. Erected as a hospital around 1710 (thus being the city’s oldest existing house), after independence the building was remodeled as a college, which later became the Universidad de Valencia. Extensively restored over recent years, it’s now a museum. The few exhibits on display include a brief history of Valencia’s past posted on boards and a 12-minute video on the history of the house.