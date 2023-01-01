Teatro de la Opera

Commissioned by Gómez in 1934, this Soviet-esque theater was intended to be the best in the country, to match the capital status of the city. An immense budget of two million bolívares was allotted for the structure alone. The theater was constructed swiftly, and by December 1935 (the month Gómez died) it was almost ready, missing only the imported ceiling and interior furnishings. Nonetheless, the new government halted work, and its decorations were moved to theaters in Caracas. It wasn’t until 1973 that the theater finally opened. It can seat 860 people and stages a variety of visiting productions, from opera to folkloric dance. There is a tiny but smart cafe attached to the right of the entrance.