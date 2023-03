Set on the northern side of Parque Bicentenario, this fine mansion was built in 1927 by Gómez for his favorite mistress, Dolores Amelia Núñez de Cáceres. Designed in the neo-Sevillan style, the building has been nicely restored, but today is a medical facility. Tourists can take a look around the inner patio, which is clad with glorious azulejos (ornamental tiles), reminiscent of the Alhambra in Granada.