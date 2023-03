This saintly sanctuary, one block east of Plaza Girardot, is the most revered city site. Choroní-born Madre María (1875–1967) was beatified by papal decree in 1995. Her remains were exhumed and, to everybody’s shock, the corpse was allegedly intact. You can see her diminutive body in a crystal sarcophagus in the Santuario (though the face and hands are covered with masks).