The tightly guarded building southwest of the Friendship Palace is the Oliy Majlis parliament, which functions as a giant rubber stamp in its infrequent sessions.
Oliy Majlis
Tashkent
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
History Museum of the People of Uzbekistan
1.64 MILES
The History Museum is a must-visit for anyone looking for a primer on the history of Turkestan from its earliest settlements 5000 years ago to the present…
1.47 MILES
Tashkent’s most famous farmers market, topped by a giant green dome, is a delightful slice of city life spilling into the streets off the Old Town’s…
2.04 MILES
The four floors of this excellent museum walk you through 1500 years of art in Uzbekistan, from 7th-century Buddhist relics from Kuva and the Greek…
2.16 MILES
The New Soviet men and women who rebuilt Tashkent after the 1966 earthquake are remembered in stone at the Earthquake Memorial just north of Mustaqilik…
2.17 MILES
The primary attraction of Khast Imom square is this library museum, which houses the 7th-century Osman Quran (Uthman Quran), said to be the world’s oldest…
2.84 MILES
The striking new Minor Mosque, also known as the white mosque for the colour of its marble, is proof that Uzbekistan still knows how to create sublime…
2.32 MILES
It's impossible to miss the handsome gold onion domes, pastel blue walls and 50m bell tower of the impressive Assumption Cathedral. Built in 1958 and…
Nearby Tashkent attractions
0.14 MILES
Downtown Tashkent’s largest park has an eccentric mix of brutal Soviet-era, Uzbek government buildings and post-independence monuments, all set in a…
0.18 MILES
Near the Oliy Majlis in Navoi Park is a vast promenade and this post-Soviet Monument to Alisher Navoi, 15th-century Turkic poet and Uzbekistan's newly…
0.24 MILES
Formerly the People’s Friendship Palace, this concert hall is one of several striking Soviet-era buildings in Navoi Park. It looks like a moon-landing…
0.26 MILES
Southeast of the Friendship Palace is the Soviet-era Wedding Palace – a vulgar, crooked chunk of Khrushchev-era concrete.
1.2 MILES
The working 16th-century Kulkedash medressa has an unusual garden courtyard and sits beside Tashkent’s silver-domed Juma (Friday) Mosque on a hill…
1.21 MILES
Tashkent's main Juma (Friday) mosque was built in the 1990s on the site of a 16th-century mosque destroyed by the Soviets. On warm Friday mornings the…
