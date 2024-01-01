Oliy Majlis

Tashkent

LoginSave

The tightly guarded building southwest of the Friendship Palace is the Oliy Majlis parliament, which functions as a giant rubber stamp in its infrequent sessions.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • People shop in the meat section of the Chorsu Bazaar in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Chorsu Bazaar

    1.47 MILES

    Tashkent’s most famous farmers market, topped by a giant green dome, is a delightful slice of city life spilling into the streets off the Old Town’s…

  • Museum of Applied Arts of Tashkent.

    Museum of Applied Arts

    1.13 MILES

    The Museum of Applied Arts occupies an exquisite house full of bright ghanch (carved and painted plaster) and carved wood. It was built in the 1930s, at…

  • State Fine Arts Museum

    State Fine Arts Museum

    2.04 MILES

    The four floors of this excellent museum walk you through 1500 years of art in Uzbekistan, from 7th-century Buddhist relics from Kuva and the Greek…

  • Earthquake Memorial

    Earthquake Memorial

    2.16 MILES

    The New Soviet men and women who rebuilt Tashkent after the 1966 earthquake are remembered in stone at the Earthquake Memorial just north of Mustaqilik…

  • View of Hazrati Imam Mosque and Muyi Muborak Madrasah (Moyie Mubarek Library Museum) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Moyie Mubarek Library Museum

    2.17 MILES

    The primary attraction of Khast Imom square is this library museum, which houses the 7th-century Osman Quran (Uthman Quran), said to be the world’s oldest…

  • Minor Mosque, Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Minor Mosque

    2.84 MILES

    The striking new Minor Mosque, also known as the white mosque for the colour of its marble, is proof that Uzbekistan still knows how to create sublime…

  • Entrance to Assumption Cathedral in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Assumption Cathedral

    2.32 MILES

    It's impossible to miss the handsome gold onion domes, pastel blue walls and 50m bell tower of the impressive Assumption Cathedral. Built in 1958 and…

View more attractions

Nearby Tashkent attractions

1. Navoi Park

0.14 MILES

Downtown Tashkent’s largest park has an eccentric mix of brutal Soviet-era, Uzbek government buildings and post-independence monuments, all set in a…

2. Alisher Navoi Monument

0.18 MILES

Near the Oliy Majlis in Navoi Park is a vast promenade and this post-Soviet Monument to Alisher Navoi, 15th-century Turkic poet and Uzbekistan's newly…

3. Istiklol Palace

0.24 MILES

Formerly the People’s Friendship Palace, this concert hall is one of several striking Soviet-era buildings in Navoi Park. It looks like a moon-landing…

4. Wedding Palace

0.26 MILES

Southeast of the Friendship Palace is the Soviet-era Wedding Palace – a vulgar, crooked chunk of Khrushchev-era concrete.

5. Museum of Applied Arts

1.13 MILES

The Museum of Applied Arts occupies an exquisite house full of bright ghanch (carved and painted plaster) and carved wood. It was built in the 1930s, at…

6. Kulkedash Medressa

1.2 MILES

The working 16th-century Kulkedash medressa has an unusual garden courtyard and sits beside Tashkent’s silver-domed Juma (Friday) Mosque on a hill…

7. Juma Mosque

1.21 MILES

Tashkent's main Juma (Friday) mosque was built in the 1990s on the site of a 16th-century mosque destroyed by the Soviets. On warm Friday mornings the…

8. Chorsu Bazaar

1.47 MILES

Tashkent’s most famous farmers market, topped by a giant green dome, is a delightful slice of city life spilling into the streets off the Old Town’s…