Facing Kok-Gumbaz is Dorut Tilyovat, the original burial complex of Timur’s forebears. Under the dome on the left is the Mausoleum of Sheikh Shamseddin Kulol, spiritual tutor to Timur and his father, Amir Taragay (who might also be buried here). The mausoleum was completed by Timur in 1374. On the right is the ornate Gumbazi Seyidan (Dome of the Seyyids), which Ulugbek finished in 1438 as a mausoleum for his own descendants (although it’s not clear whether any are buried in it).