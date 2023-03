In the southeastern corner of the long-gone Dorus Siyadat is a bunker with a wooden door leading to an underground room, the Crypt of Timur. The plain room is nearly filled by a single stone casket. On the casket are biographical inscriptions about Timur, from which it was inferred (when the room was discovered in 1963) that this crypt was at one point intended for him. Inside are two unidentified corpses.