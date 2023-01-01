Timur finished the 3500-sq-metre mausoleum complex of the Dorus Siyadat in 1392 and at the time it may have overshadowed even the Ak-Saray Palace. The main survivor is the tall Tomb of Jehangir, Timur’s eldest and favourite son, who died aged just 22. It’s also the resting place for another son, Umar Sheikh (Timur’s other sons are with him at Gur-e-Amir in Samarkand). Today it's also a popular place to buy excellent-value embroidered bags.

In the southeastern corner of the courtyard of foundations is a bunker with a wooden door leading to an underground room, the Crypt of Timur. The room, plain except for Quranic quotations on the arches, is nearly filled by a single stone casket. On the casket are biographical inscriptions about Timur, from which it was inferred (when the room was discovered in 1963) that this crypt was intended for him. Inside are two unidentified corpses.

Next to the Tomb of Jhangir is the Khazarati-Imom Mosque with an impressive aivan (portico) of huge wooden pillars.