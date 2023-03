This scenic state park, 6 miles west of Cody, centers on the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and Dam, unveiled in 1910 as the world’s highest dam to provide the irrigation for expanding Cody. The reservoir is a hot spot for fishing, windsurfing and boating, and boat launches dot the northern and southeastern shores. The dam visitor center, just west of the dramatic Shoshone Canyon, offers interpretive exhibits on the dam, Bill and local wildlife.