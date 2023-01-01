Buffalo Bill Center of the West

Do not miss Wyoming's most impressive human-made attraction. This sprawling complex of six museums showcases everything Western: from the spectacle of Buffalo Bill's world-famous Wild West shows and galleries featuring powerful frontier-oriented artwork, to the visually absorbing Plains Indian Museum. Meanwhile, the Draper Museum of Natural History brilliantly explores the Yellowstone region's ecosystem. Look for Teddy Roosevelt's saddle, the busy beaver ball and one of the world's last buffalo tepees. Entry is valid for two consecutive days – and you'll need 'em. Save a couple of bucks by booking online.

The newest addition to the stable of museums is the reopened Cody Firearms Museum, opened in 2019 with over 7000 pieces.