Sacajawea State Park Interpretive Center

Southeastern Washington

Set in a 284-acre park at the confluence of the Snake and Columbia Rivers, the Sacajawea Interpretive Center describes the journey of Lewis and Clark through the experiences of Sacagawea, the Shoshone woman who traveled with them. The expedition camped here in 1805. Outside, there's a traditional Wanapum native village; guided tours are available 10am to 4pm weekends.

  • Columbia Park

    Columbia Park

    6.68 MILES

    At first glance, the Tri-Cities can seem like nothing but one big traffic snarl. The best solution: go to the park. This 400-acre green space along the…

  • REACH Museum

    REACH Museum

    8.38 MILES

    In a cool modern building overlooking Columbia Park, this hands-on museum focuses on local and regional history and the ecological impacts of human…

  • Whitman Mission

    Whitman Mission

    29.92 MILES

    An erstwhile stop on the Oregon Trail, this is the site of what is widely known as the Whitman massacre: in 1847 white missionary Marcus Whitman and a…

  • East Benton County Historical Museum

    East Benton County Historical Museum

    3.87 MILES

    This museum tracks local history and has some exhibits on 'Kennewick Man,' the 9300-year-old skeleton of a Caucasian male found on the banks of the…

