Whitman Mission

Southeastern Washington

LoginSave

An erstwhile stop on the Oregon Trail, this is the site of what is widely known as the Whitman massacre: in 1847 white missionary Marcus Whitman and a dozen others were murdered by Cayuse Indians. This potent historic site 7 miles west of Walla Walla contains a museum and marked sites and monuments indicating where the mission once stood.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tamástslikt Cultural Institute

    Tamástslikt Cultural Institute

    28.36 MILES

    Witness Oregon's past from a Native American perspective at the spacious Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, east of Pendleton off I-84 exit 216. State-of-the…

  • Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon

    Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon

    29.9 MILES

    Kids and their parents should make a beeline to the Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon. It's more like an activities center, boasting an art room and…

  • Pendleton Center for the Arts

    Pendleton Center for the Arts

    29.73 MILES

    This gallery and community center offers various art and craft classes, and a teen program that includes music, film-making and costume-design workshops.

  • Fort Walla Walla Museum

    Fort Walla Walla Museum

    4.82 MILES

    This museum occupies the fort's old cavalry stables, with a recreated pioneer village outside. The main exhibit hall contains displays on the Lewis and…

  • Sacajawea State Park Interpretive Center

    Sacajawea State Park Interpretive Center

    29.92 MILES

    Set in a 284-acre park at the confluence of the Snake and Columbia Rivers, the Sacajawea Interpretive Center describes the journey of Lewis and Clark…

  • Fort Walla Walla Park

    Fort Walla Walla Park

    4.97 MILES

    This fine historic site showcases the original buildings from a US Army installation that existed here from its inception in 1858 until 1910 – everything…

View more attractions

Nearby Southeastern Washington attractions

1. Fort Walla Walla Museum

4.82 MILES

This museum occupies the fort's old cavalry stables, with a recreated pioneer village outside. The main exhibit hall contains displays on the Lewis and…

2. Fort Walla Walla Park

4.97 MILES

This fine historic site showcases the original buildings from a US Army installation that existed here from its inception in 1858 until 1910 – everything…

3. Tamástslikt Cultural Institute

28.36 MILES

Witness Oregon's past from a Native American perspective at the spacious Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, east of Pendleton off I-84 exit 216. State-of-the…

4. Pendleton Center for the Arts

29.73 MILES

This gallery and community center offers various art and craft classes, and a teen program that includes music, film-making and costume-design workshops.

5. Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon

29.9 MILES

Kids and their parents should make a beeline to the Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon. It's more like an activities center, boasting an art room and…