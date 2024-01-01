Whitman Mission

An erstwhile stop on the Oregon Trail, this is the site of what is widely known as the Whitman massacre: in 1847 white missionary Marcus Whitman and a dozen others were murdered by Cayuse Indians. This potent historic site 7 miles west of Walla Walla contains a museum and marked sites and monuments indicating where the mission once stood.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute
28.36 MILES
Witness Oregon's past from a Native American perspective at the spacious Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, east of Pendleton off I-84 exit 216. State-of-the…
Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon
29.9 MILES
Kids and their parents should make a beeline to the Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon. It's more like an activities center, boasting an art room and…
29.73 MILES
This gallery and community center offers various art and craft classes, and a teen program that includes music, film-making and costume-design workshops.
4.82 MILES
This museum occupies the fort's old cavalry stables, with a recreated pioneer village outside. The main exhibit hall contains displays on the Lewis and…
Sacajawea State Park Interpretive Center
29.92 MILES
Set in a 284-acre park at the confluence of the Snake and Columbia Rivers, the Sacajawea Interpretive Center describes the journey of Lewis and Clark…
4.97 MILES
This fine historic site showcases the original buildings from a US Army installation that existed here from its inception in 1858 until 1910 – everything…
