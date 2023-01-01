Columbia Park

At first glance, the Tri-Cities can seem like nothing but one big traffic snarl. The best solution: go to the park. This 400-acre green space along the river showcases all the nice things about this functional urban hub, like its proximity to water, its history of exploration and its usually sunny weather. The main trail through the park is popular with walkers and joggers; it's mostly paved and is dotted with 'did you know?' signs, playgrounds and picnic spots.