East Benton County Historical Museum

Southeastern Washington

This museum tracks local history and has some exhibits on 'Kennewick Man,' the 9300-year-old skeleton of a Caucasian male found on the banks of the Columbia in 1996 that blew the anthropological history of North America wide open, as well as rotating displays like 'The History of Skateboarding.'

