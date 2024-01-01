This museum tracks local history and has some exhibits on 'Kennewick Man,' the 9300-year-old skeleton of a Caucasian male found on the banks of the Columbia in 1996 that blew the anthropological history of North America wide open, as well as rotating displays like 'The History of Skateboarding.'
East Benton County Historical Museum
Southeastern Washington
3.05 MILES
At first glance, the Tri-Cities can seem like nothing but one big traffic snarl. The best solution: go to the park. This 400-acre green space along the…
4.73 MILES
In a cool modern building overlooking Columbia Park, this hands-on museum focuses on local and regional history and the ecological impacts of human…
Sacajawea State Park Interpretive Center
3.87 MILES
Set in a 284-acre park at the confluence of the Snake and Columbia Rivers, the Sacajawea Interpretive Center describes the journey of Lewis and Clark…
