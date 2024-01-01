For a look at his small-scale work, don't miss Dale Chihuly's permanent collection at the Tacoma Art Museum. While there you can also check out exhibitions of art from Washington and the rest of the Pacific Northwest, including contemporary Native American work, as well as historic pieces from Japan, Europe and the rest of the Americas.
Tacoma Art Museum
