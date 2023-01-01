Almost everything you need to know about erstwhile Seattle is crammed into the refurbished Museum of History & Industry, the centerpiece of Lake Union Park in the emerging South Lake Union neighborhood. In operation since the early 1950s, and with an astounding archive of over four million objects to draw upon, MOHAI displays its rich stash of historical booty in an impressively repurposed naval armory building. If only school history lessons could’ve been this riveting.

On Thursdays in July and August the museum is open until 8pm. You can also stay until 8pm on the first Thursday of the month throughout the rest of the year.